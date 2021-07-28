Get hyped. The Transformers: The Movie is returning to theaters this fall. In honor of the movie's 35th anniversary this year, Fathom Events has partnered with Hasbro to bring the beloved animated feature back to the big screen. But it will be a two-night-only event. So those hoping to catch the Autobots and Decepticons in a theater once again will have a relatively limited window to do so.

The screenings will take place in movie theaters across the U.S. on Sunday, September 26 at noon and Tuesday, September 28 at 7 p.m. local time. In addition to the feature, those who attend these special screenings will get to see some brand-new exclusive content as well. Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO, had this to say about it.

"Fathom is thrilled to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the release of Transformers: The Movie in partnership with Hasbro. It's exciting to give the fans of this cult classic an opportunity to see this film on the big screen, the way it was meant to be seen."

Directed by Nelson Shin, the animated movie takes place in the same continuity as the beloved 80s animated series. It features an A-list cast that includes Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club), Leonard Nimoy (Star Trek), Eric Idle (Monty Python), Robert Stack (The Untouchables) and even Citizen Kane director Orson Welles as the evil Unicron. Adam Biehl SVP & GM of Action Brands at Hasbro, Inc., had this to say.

"We look forward to bringing families and fans back to the theaters for this milestone Transformers anniversary. With thanks to our Fathom partners, Autobots and Decepticons of all ages will be treated to a one-of-a-kind movie experience celebrating this beloved animated film."

Transformers: The Movie centers on the heroic Autobots, led by Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen). They have been at war with the evil Decepticons, led by Megatron (Frank Welker), for millennia. As the battle between these two factions rages on Earth, an even greater threat looms. Unicron (Orson Welles), a colossal transforming planet that consumes everything in its path, is on a course for Cybertron. Unicron plans to devour their world, wiping the Autobots and Decepticons from the universe. The only hope is the Autobot Matrix of Leadership. The Autobots must embark on a dangerous mission to save their planet that will alter their destiny forever.

Earlier this year, the movie was re-released in 4K with special steelbook packaging. Aside from that, the franchise is alive and well. Multiple animated shows are currently in the works, with the War for Cybertron trilogy getting ready to wrap up on Netflix. On the big screen side of things, Hasbro and Paramount recently announced Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is currently filming. The movie will take the action to the 90s and bring Beast Wars into the mix. The studio has, or at least had at one point or another, several other projects related to the franchise in development as well. Tix for the Transformers: The Movie 35th anniversary screenings will be available later next month through FathomEvents.com.