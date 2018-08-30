Thanks to overwhelming fan feedback, The Transformers: The Movie will play on an additional 300 screens throughout the U.S., bringing the movie to nearly 750 movie theaters nationwide on Thursday, September 27 only. It's '80s nostalgia, Transformers fandom, and a cinematic event all rolled into one, and now there are more opportunities than ever to see The Transformers: The Movie on the big screen.

More than 300 additional movie theaters nationwide will play The Transformers: The Movie at 7 p.m. (local time), bringing the remastered, restored animated adventure to nearly 750 screens across the U.S. Tickets for The Transformers: The Movie are available at FathomEvents.com and at participating theater box offices.

"We anticipated a lot of enthusiasm for this classic film, but it has far exceeded our expectations," said Nancy Silverstone, Fathom Events VP of Programming. "Transformers fans are unbelievably passionate, and seeing this film back on the big screen surrounded by that kind of excitement is going to be a one-of-a-kind experience."

This special one-night event will catapult audiences into the super-charged, action-packed Transformers universe, and enables lifelong fans to relive the excitement and awe of this 1986 animated feature. Fans will also get an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the making of this December's Bumblebee, as well as a brand-new interview with singer-songwriter Stan Bush, including recent performances of the theme songs "The Touch" and "Dare." Audiences who attend the Fathom Events screenings will also receive a poster of The Transformers: The Movie (quantities limited, while supplies last).

The Transformers: The Movie has captured a special place in the hearts of millions and has been a staple in the pop culture zeitgeist since 1986. Featuring memorable characters from the heroic AUTOBOTS and villainous DECEPTICONS, and thrilling action and a heartfelt storyline, The Transformers: The Movie is a cultural touchstone that spans generations. Beloved by legions of fans, this full-length animated adventure boasts the voice talent of Orson Welles in his final voice acting role and an all-star voice cast that includes Peter Cullen, Eric Idle, Casey Kasem, Judd Nelson, Leonard Nimoy, Robert Stack and Frank Welker.

In The Transformers: The Movie, the AUTOBOTS, led by the heroic OPTIMUS PRIME, prepare to make a daring attempt to retake their planet from the evil forces of MEGATRON and the DECEPTICONS. Unknown to both sides, a menacing force is heading their way - UNICRON. The only hope of stopping UNICRON lies within the Matrix of Leadership and the AUTOBOT who can rise up and use its power to light their darkest hour. Will the AUTOBOTS be able to save their native planet from destruction or will the DECEPTICONS reign supreme?