Dave Bautista's film career is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The Guardians of the Galaxy star is teaming up with Signature Films once again for the upcoming action thriller Traphouse. Bautista is set to produce and star in the film. It will be the second joint venture between the production company and the retired WWE wrestler. The two had previously produced last year's Final Score starring Bautista and Pierce Brosnan.

Traphouse is a project Dave Bautista has been working on for years. It follows an undercover DEA agent and his partner who embark on a game of cat and mouse with a surprising group of thieves - their own rebellious teenagers. The audacious teens have begun robbing from a dangerous cartel by using their parents' tactics and top-secret intel. The script will come from Fast & Furious creator Gary Scott Thompson, someone Bautista hopes can bring a little bit of flavor to the action, something his poorly received Final Score may not have had. The actor/producer had this to say.

"We're thrilled to be working with Marc and his team at Signature to bring [Traphouse] to life, and in Gary, we've found the perfect writer to infuse our original fast-paced action movie with tons of heart."

Considering the plot of the film is centered on family, the writer of the first The Fast & the Furious movie might be the perfect ingredient. Thompson was also behind the scripts for 88 Minutes and TV's Last Vegas. Dave Bautista is a relative newcomer to Big-Budget Hollywood, but he's made quite the splash since landing there.

Along with his almost 20 year career in professional wrestling, Bautista appeared in a slew of films and series since 2006. Some of his roles included brief appearances on Smallville and Chuck, as well as roles in The Man With the Iron Fists and Riddick. His career blew up when he portrayed the very literal Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

He went on to play the likable Destroyer in four subsequent films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will return again in the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in 2021. Bautista will be joined again by director James Gunn after the actor's very loud campaign against Disney's initial decision to fire Gunn. At the time, Bautista had harsh words for the studio, threatening to leave the project because he didn't want to work for them after their treatment of his friend and director.

His and his co-star's work paid off, and Gunn was rehired. He has also appeared in other franchise films like Blade Runner 2049, Escape Plan, Hotel Artemis and 2019's Stuber alongside Kumail Nanjiani.

Traphouse will be released sometime next year. Bautista developed the project and is producing it with longtime manager Jonathan Meisner through his Dream Bros Entertainment production company.

Dream Bros is also behind the family action film My Spy starring Bautista, Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong. Signature Entertainment is behind titles including The Hatton Garden Job and the Gary Oldman-Olga Kurylenko thriller The Courier. This news comes to us from Deadline