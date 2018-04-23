Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell is making its way to Blu-ray/DVD and digital platforms on May 1, and we have an exclusive clip to give fans a little taste of what's in store this time around. Burt Gummer, once again played by Michael Gross, is bringing his Graboid hunting skills to the arctic. He's also letting his son along for the ride, once again played again by Jamie Kennedy, as introduced in Tremors 5: Bloodlines. At least in terms of the landscape, this sequel is taking the franchise somewhere it's never been before.

The clip features Burt and his son traveling in a small plane over the remote arctic tundra in Canada. Unfortunately for them, their old friends the ass blasters, a variation of the Graboid introduced to us in Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, is making things a bit difficult. Burt, with his years of wisdom and experience fighting these creatures, is trying to get the pilot to make an emergency landing before the creature can really complicate things. Let's just say it doesn't go well for anyone.

In Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, Burt Gummer and his son Travis Welker find themselves up to their ears in Graboids and ass-blasters in a new location. The pair make their way to Canada in order to investigate a series of deadly giant worm attacks. Burt begins to suspect that Graboids are secretly being weaponized once at a remote research facility located in the arctic tundra. The idea of weaponizing these monsters hasn't been explored previously, but that's not the only new thing heading our war. Before Burt can prove this theory to his colleagues, he is sidelined by Graboid venom. Our hero has just 48 hours to live and the only hope is to create an antidote from fresh venom. How do they get their hands on fresh venom? Someone is going to have to milk a Graboid.

Tremors was first released in 1990 and became a success. Kevin Bacon hasn't reprised his role in subsequent entries, but he is set to star in the upcoming TV series produced by SyFy. Unfortunately, Michael Gross won't be showing up in the series, but he's been anchoring these movies ever since the original. The actor has appeared in every single movie, including the prequel Tremors 4: The Legend Begins.

Don Michael Paul, who helmed Tremors 5, returns to the director's chair for this latest installment. The cast for the movie also includes Greg Kriek, Jessica Anstey and Jenna Upton. For hardcore fans of the franchise, Universal is releasing a Blu-ray box set that will contain all of the movies, including this latest adventure. So if you've been hoping to marathon these movies in glorious HD, you'll soon have the chance. For now, be sure to check out our exclusive clip from Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, courtesy of Universal Pictures, for yourself below.