Tremors fans must be wallowing in the warm light of riches, as the franchise continues to have big plans of the future. Not only are we getting the return of Kevin Bacon in a new Tremors TV show, the movie franchise is continuing on as strong as ever with the sixth installment Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell. Today we have a first look at this exciting sequel, starring Michael Gross and Jamie Kennedy.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment division announced the sequel in 2017, when production kicked off almost exactly one year ago today. Now, the movie is finished, and a trailer should be on the way soon. Universal offered this official synopsis.

"Intrepid creature hunter Burt Gummer and his son Travis find themselves in a remote hotbed of giant man-eating worms in the newest action-packed entry in the wildly popular Tremors franchise."

The movie was shot in Cape Town, South Africa, where the fifth installment Tremors 5: Bloodlines was also shot. That movie introduced Jamie Kennedy as, SPOILER ALERT, Burt Gummer's long lost son. Now, father and son have started a worm hunting business together. This outrageous horror comedy has the pair at a remote research station where they come under attack by what Burt fears could be weaponized Graboids. Tremors 6 is getting released on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD in 2018 from Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. At this time, Universal hasn't hammered out an official release date. But that, along with the first trailer, should be on the way soon. Said Glenn Ross, general manager and executive vice president, Universal 1440 Entertainment.

"This is going to be the craziest, most over-the-top movie in the Tremors saga to date. It takes the franchise's signature combination of suspense, action and humor to new explosive heights."

Michael Gross and Jamie Kennedy return as Burt Gummer and Travis Welker. This time around, they are joined by franchise newcomers Tanya van Graan (Death Race: Inferno, Zulu), Rob van Vuuren (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom) and Greg Kriek (Momentum). Tremors 6 is helmed by returning Don Michael Paul (Sniper: Legacy, Tremors 5: Bloodlines) from a script by returning writer John Whelpley (Tremors 5: Bloodlines, Dallas). The film is produced by Mike Elliot (Kindergarten Cop 2, Halloween II). The director of photography is Hein de Vos (District 9, Dominion).

Burt Gummer (Michael Gross) and his son Travis Welker (Jamie Kennedy) find themselves up to their ears in Graboids and Ass-Blasters when they head to Canada to investigate a series of deadly giant-worm attacks. Arriving at a remote research facility in the arctic tundra, Burt begins to suspect that Graboids are secretly being weaponized, but before he can prove his theory, he is sidelined by Graboid venom. With just 48 hours to live, the only hope is to create an antidote from fresh venom, but to do that, someone will have to figure out how to milk a Graboid! Check out four new photos of Burt and son in action. These photos first appeared at Screen Rant.