Did you know they're still making Tremors movies? Because they are and a sixth movie in the long-running franchise is on the way in 2018. The movie has been in the works for a while now and will see star Michael Gross return once again as Burt Gummer, doing what he does best; hunting Graboids. Now, the movie has been given an official PG-13 rating by the MPAA. In addition, Tremors 6 has been given an official title.

The new Tremors flick is officially titled Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell. The title refers to the setting in the Canadian tundra. As for the PG-13 rating? That shouldn't come as a big surprise, as every movie in the franchise to date has been given the same rating. Tremors 6 has earned the rating for, "creature violence, gore, crude humor, and language." That sounds like a Tremors movie alright.

In Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, Burt Gummer and his son Travis Welker find themselves up to their ears in Graboids and Ass-Blasters when they head to Canada to investigate a series of deadly giant-worm attacks. This marks the first time in the history of the franchise for a snowy setting. Once the pair arrives at a remote research facility in the arctic tundra, Burt, who's been through this plenty of times, begins to suspect that Graboids are secretly being weaponized, another first for the franchise. However, he is sidelined by Graboid venom before he manages to prove his theory. With just 48 hours to live, the only hope is to create an antidote from fresh Graboid venom. In order to do so, someone will have to figure out how to "milk" a Graboid.

Originally, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell was scheduled to arrive on January 30, 2018. However, Michael Gross revealed that the release date had been pushed back in a Facebook post a few months back. Tremors 6 is now scheduled to arrive in May 2018, but a specific date has yet to be revealed. In addition to Gross, Jamie Kennedy, who came into the franchise in Tremors 5: Bloodlines, reprises his role as Travis Welker for this new installment. Tanya van Graan (Death Race: Inferno), Rob van Vuuren (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom) and Greg Kriek (Momentum) serve as new additions to the franchise this time around.

John Whelpley, who penned Tremors 5: Bloodlines returns to pen the screenplay for Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell. This entry is directed by Don Michael Paul. Sadly, Kevin Bacon won't be back for Tremors 6, but he will return in SyFy's new Tremors TV series, which also looks like it should debut sometime in 2018. Thanks to Bloody Disgusting's reveal of the new title and official rating for Tremors 6, it looks like 2018 is going to be a big year for the franchise.