Get ready for a wild and lethal adventure in the next chapter of the beloved cult-classic Tremors franchise, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, arriving on Blu-ray combo pack, DVD, Digital and On Demand on May 1, 2018 from Universal 1440 Entertainment, the original content production arm of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Tremors patriarch Michael Gross (Family Ties, Suits) reprises his iconic role as Graboid-hunting Burt Gummer along with Jamie Kennedy (The Cleveland Show, Scream franchise) as Burt's son Travis Welker in this all-new terrifying yet hilarious movie filled with even more quick-witted humor, screwball antics and action-packed thrills than ever before. The studio has released the first trailer below, along with the Blu-ray artwork.

Burt Gummer (Gross) and his son Travis Welker (Kennedy) find themselves up to their ears in Graboids and Ass-Blasters when they head to Canada to investigate a series of deadly giant worm attacks. Arriving at a remote research facility in the arctic tundra, Burt begins to suspect that Graboids are secretly being weaponized, but before he can prove his theory, he is sidelined by Graboid venom. With just 48 hours to live, the only hope is to create an antidote from fresh venom - but to do that, someone will have to figure out how to milk a Graboid! The Tremors 6 release date was originally scheduled for January 2018, but back in October, the studio pushed it to a Summer 2018 release date.

Tremors: The Complete Collection will also be available on DVD on May 1, 2018. New and longtime fans can now enjoy the wonder of all six movies in one must-own set including, Tremors, Tremors 2: Aftershocks, Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, Tremors: The Legend Begins, Tremors 5: Bloodlines, and the newest film Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell. The perfect mix of action, horror and comedy, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital comes fully loaded with exclusive bonus features that will take audiences deeper into the outrageous world of Tremors, with special behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the film, an up-close look at the very first underwater Graboid attack, and commentary from the filmmakers.

The Blu-ray, DVD and Digital exclusive bonus features include The Making of Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, where filmmakers, cast, and crew discuss why Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell is the most bone-blasting Tremors movie yet. Anatomy of a Scene allows fans to watch as filmmakers break down the various elements that need to come together to film the first underwater Graboid attack. Inside Chang's Market takes fans inside an iconic location in Tremors history, as they can see how it was recreated and updated for this installment of the franchise.

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell will be available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. Blu-ray unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download. Movies Anywhere is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-ray and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. Movies Anywhere is only available in the United States. In case you missed them last week, we also have the first look photos below, along with the new trailer, courtesy of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment YouTube, and the Blu-ray artwork.