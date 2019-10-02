Michael Gross revealed late last year that he was officially signing on to play Burt Gummer once more in Tremors 7. Fans were ecstatic to hear the news. Now, the actor has revealed that cameras will officially start rolling in November. This is huge news for fans of the long-running Tremors franchise who have been following along for the past 30 years. Gross himself is extremely excited to be back as Gummer hunting down the Graboids. He had this to say in his announcement.

"Thirty years ago, I was on location for the original Tremors film and, in a month's time, will be in Thailand to begin filming Tremors 7. Three decades, and I am grateful to the many Official Tremors Franchise Fans for the fun ride. 'Over and out'"

Earlier this year, Michael Gross talked about reading the first Tremors 7 script and he was pleasantly surprised by what he read. He noted, "it's not sh*t!," which got a good laugh from fans of the franchise. However, at that time, the actor revealed that there was still a long way to go before it was ready for public consumption, but that was back in January. Things have obviously changed for the better since then.

Michael Gross doesn't mince his words, which is refreshing to hear in the entertainment industry. This means that Tremors 7 will probably be a blast and full of crazy Graboid action. Gross has portrayed Burt Gummer in every incarnation of the franchise, except for the failed Kevin Bacon series, which should have been a big success. Maybe it would have been bigger had Gross been involved in it. The series never made it past the pilot stage.

At this time, there's no word yet on who is directing Tremors 7 or who else will star alongside Michael Gross. The last installment was Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, which was a straight-to-DVD sequel released last year. The movie was a lot of fun and was successful enough to bring out the plans for the seventh installment in the franchise. Don Michael Paul directed the last installment, so it's possible he may return, though that has not been confirmed at this time, so we'll just have to wait and see.

There is also no firm release date set for Tremors 7. With that being said, we should see it around this time next year, as long as everything goes according to plan. Tremors started all the way back in 1990 and was praised for its practical effects and humor, which did not translate to a huge box office success. Over the years, fueled by sequels, the franchise gathered quite the cult following, allowing for us to be here nearly 30 years later waiting for the seventh installment. You can head over to Michael Gross' Facebook page to read his official Tremors 7 announcement.