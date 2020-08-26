We have the first trailer for Tremors: Shrieker Island. Originally going under the title "Island Fury," this is the seventh installment in the long-running franchise. This time, Michael Gross is once again back as the gun-loving Burt Gummer for another round with the deadly Graboids. As we can see from the trailer, Burt will have his hands full, not only with the return of the Shriekers, but with some people who don't fully grasp the threat they face. The studio has also revealed the release date and, as promised, the movie will be here just in time for Halloween this October.

The trailer opens up with a group of hunters on an isolated island. Graboids are on the loose and Burt is schooling some newcomers on just how dangerous these creatures are and the threat they pose to those on the island. It then turns into a full-on bout of monster-filled chaos, with Graboids and Shriekers taking out members of the group as Burt and his crew try to stop the threat before it gets out of hand.

Don Michael Paul, who helmed the previous two entries in the franchise, returns to the director's chair. Paul co-wrote the screenplay with Brian Brightly. The cast includes Caroline Langrishe, Cassie Clare, Matthew Douglas, Sahajak Boonthanakit, David Asavanond with Jackie Cruz, Richard Brake and Jon Heder of Napoleon Dynamite fame.

Tremors: Shrieker Island centers on a group of wealthy trophy hunters who genetically modify Graboid eggs to create the ultimate hunting experience. Before long, their prey escapes the conﬁnes of their small island and begins terrorizing the residents of a nearby island research facility. The head of the research facility and her second-in-command Jimmy (Jon Heder) locate the lone expert when it comes to killing Graboids: Burt Gummer (Michael Gross). Though reluctant to return, once on board, Burt leads the group in an all-out war against the larger, faster, and terrifyingly intelligent Graboids and the swiftly multiplying Shriekers.

The movie will arrive in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original Tremors. The new Tremors 7-Movie Collection will allow new and longtime fans to experience the excitement and adventure of all seven movies. The set includes Tremors, Tremors 2: Aftershocks, Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, Tremors: The Legend Begins, Tremors 5: Bloodlines, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell and Tremors: Shrieker Island. The set will be available on October 20, the same day as the new movie's release date, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.

Blu-ray, DVD Exclusive Bonus Features

The Monsters of Tremors: Narrated by Burt Gummer himself, this piece gives you everything you ever wanted to know about the world's most fearsome monsters: Graboids, Shriekers, and Ass Blasters.

Tremors Top 30 Moments: A lot has happened since we first visited Perfection, Nevada. From the biggest laughs, to the most gruesome kills, to Burt's greatest "Burtisms," we relive some of the most classic moments from across the franchise.

The Legend of Burt Gummer: Throughout all the years of Tremors, one character has been the common thread. Take a deep dive into the iconic character Burt Gummer, led by the actor who made him a legend, Michael Gross.