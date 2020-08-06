Tremors 7 has been given an official title, as well as a rating from the MPAA. The sequel in the long-running creature franchise, which will once again bring back Michael Gross as the gun-toting Burt Gummer, was originally going under the title of Tremors: Island Fury. The movie is in the can and is expected to arrive later this year in the fall. Now, we have word that the title has changed ahead of the release to Tremors: Shrieker Island. Additionally, the latest entry in the series has been handed a PG-13 rating, which is right in line with what we've come to expect in the past.

Per the Motion Picture Association of America, Tremors: Shrieker Island is rated PG-13 "for creature violence, language throughout, some gore and suggestive/drug references." While no full synopsis has officially been revealed by Universal Pictures at this time, the latest sequel is said to feature the return of the Graboids as they are illegally brought to a new island resort for a trophy hunt. It sounds like a riff on The Most Dangerous Game. As for the new title, Shrikers, also referred to as "Screechers" or "Squealers," made their debut in Tremors 2: Aftershocks. They additionally appeared in Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, as well as episodes of the short-lived TV series.

Aside from Michael Gross, the cast includes Richard Brake (3 From Hell), Caroline Langrishe (Judge John Deed), Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black), Cassie Clare (What Happened to Monday), Sahajak Boonthanakit (Only God Forgives), Matthew Douglas (Outlander), Randy Kalsi (Vampire Reborn), David Assavanon (The Protector) and Boonma Lamphon (Rambo). Jon Heder, known best for Napoleon Dynamite, is also set to star. Heder doesn't do much live-action work these days and this is outside of his usual realm. Newcomers Iris Park, Aukrawut Rojaunawat and Bear Williams round out the ensemble.

Don Michael Paul is back in the director's chair. Paul helmed both Tremors 5: Bloodlines and Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell. Some of his other credits include Kindergarten Cop 2 and Death Race 4: Beyond Anarchy. Paul co-wrote the screenplay alongside Brian Brightly (Inside Man: Most Wanted, Home Run). Production wrapped on the sequel in December of last year. Michael Gross previously revealed that post-production has been able to continue, which will allow the movie to come out as planned.

Tremors was originally released in 1990 and has proved to be an enduring franchise. Aside from the movies, Tremors: The Series aired one season in 2003. Kevin Bacon returned recently as Valentine McKee for a new show that was in the works at Syfy. The network opted not to pick it up to series after filming a pilot.

While no release date has been set, Tremors: Shrieker Island is expected to arrive in time for Halloween. With any luck, we should be getting a trailer sooner rather than later. We'll keep you posted as further updates are made available. This news comes to us via FilmRatings.com.