The original Tremors is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and Universal Pictures is doing quite a bit to celebrate the occasion. Not only do we have a new sequel on the way in the form of Tremors: Shrieker Island, but the studio has also just released a 30-minute documentary featuring Valentine McKee himself, Kevin Bacon, about the making of the original sci-fi/horror classic. What's more, they have made it available to watch online for free right now.

Titled Tremors: Making Perfection, it was directed by Matthew Snead. The full documentary was recently uploaded to the franchise's official YouTube channel. So this isn't some illegitimate, third-party, bootleg upload. It's a little Halloween treat for fans of gigantic killer sandworms from Universal. A brief description as the doc was released, which reads as follows.

"A brand new documentary from Universal Pictures telling the fabulous story of one of the most unique films ever made, Tremors. Hear from Kevin Bacon, Michael Gross, S.S. Wilson, Brent Maddock, Ron Underwood, Alec Gillis and many more on the making of the iconic comedy horror movie."

Tremors was originally released in 1990. Directed by Ron Underwood, it centers on the small, isolated town of Perfection where strange things are beginning to occur. Come to find out, giant sandworms, known as Graboids, have started killing the townsfolk and their livestock. The few residents of the town wind up in a desperate fight for survival. The movie was, at very best, a modest financial success at the time of its release, earning just $16 million at the box office. There was no real reason to think this was the start of a franchise that would last three decades. But it found new life on home video and, slowly but surely, became a hit. So much so that it has led to a series of sequels that are still being churned out to this day.

None of the follow-ups were released theatrically. The first sequel, Tremors 2: Aftershocks, debuted in 1996. That was followed by Tremors 3: Back to Perfection in 2001, a 2004 prequel titled Tremors: The Legend Begins, 2015's Tremors: Bloodlines and 2018's Tremors: A Cold Day In Hell. Michael Gross' Burt Gummer has anchored all of the sequels to help keep the continuity intact. Gross will once again be back as the gun-toting Graboid killer in Tremors: Shrieker Island, which is set on digital and Blu-ray/DVD on October 20. A miniseries was also produced for the Sci-Fi Channel in 2003.

Kevin Bacon has yet to reprise his role as Valentine in any of the sequels. He did, however, return to shoot a pilot for a new TV show that would have aired on SyFy. Unfortunately, the network opted not to pick up the series for reasons that remain unclear and the pilot never made it to air. So, unfortunately, we may not be going back to Perfection to catch up with Valentine anytime soon. In the meantime, you can check out the new Tremors documentary for free from the official Tremors YouTube channel.