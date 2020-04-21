Good news, Graboid fans as Tremors: Island Fury should be arriving in time for Halloween this year. The upcoming sequel in the long-running franchise has finished filming and is currently in post-production. Despite the current production shutdown in Hollywood, according to star Michael Gross, the latest installment is on track to arrive sometime in October.

Michael Gross, who has played Burt Gummer in the franchise ever since the first Tremors hit theaters in 1990, will be back once again as the gun-toting Graboid hunter in what is officially titled Tremors: Island Fury. Gross recently appeared on an episode of the Saved By Nostalgia podcast and was asked about the status of the project. Here's what he had to say about it.

"[Tremors 7] anticipated to come out in October, around Halloween of this year. As far as I know, it's not been pushed back, since the editing process is something that doesn't necessarily need a full studio to work on. Universal is by and large shutdown, all its theme parks, its movie, and television production are down and out right now, but I think this post-production is still continuing."

The good news is that filming had already wrapped and post-production work can likely continue throughout the shutdown. The other positive thing for this movie, in particular, is that it wasn't going to have a theatrical release, so its distribution plans shouldn't be impacted. If anything, the lack of new movies in theaters will serve as a benefit. Tremors: Island Fury sees the deadly Graboids return as they are illegally brought to a new island resort by a rich playboy looking for a trophy hunt.

Michael Gross will be joined by Napoleon Dynamite star Jon Heder in the sequel. The rest of the ensemble includes Richard Brake (3 From Hell), Caroline Langrishe (Judge John Deed), Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black), Cassie Clare (What Happened to Monday), Sahajak Boonthanakit (Only God Forgives), Matthew Douglas (Outlander), Randy Kalsi (Vampire Reborn), David Assavanon (The Protector) and Boonma Lamphon (Rambo). Newcomers Iris Park, Aukrawut Rojaunawat and Bear Williams also star.

Don Michael Paul (Kindergarten Cop 2, Death Race 4: Beyond Anarchy) is directing, working from a script by Brian Brightly (Inside Man: Most Wanted, Home Run). Filming wrapped on the sequel in December. This follows in the footsteps of 2018's Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, which saw Burt Gummer teaming up with his son, played by Jamie Kennedy, who debuted in Tremors 5: Bloodlines. Kennedy will not be reprising his role in Tremors 7.

If the timeline stays on track, as suggested, we should hopefully be seeing a trailer arrive online sooner rather than later. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the movie are made available. For more with Michael Gross, check out the latest episode of Saved By Nostalgia from the Ignitro Entertainment YouTube channel.