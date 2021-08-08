Trevor Moore, the comedian best known for his work as one of the co-founders of the sketch comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U' Know, has died. News of the actor's death was confirmed by his manager, who says Trevor Moore died of an unspecified "accident" at the age of 41. A statement on behalf of his wife Aimee Carlson and the Moore family has also been released.

"We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son," the statement reads. "He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world. We don't know how we'll go on without him, but we're thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving."

Trevor Moore was born on April 4, 1980, to Christian folk-rock singers Mickey & Becki Moore. As a teenager, he launched his own show called The Trevor Moore Show on public-access television in Virginia which was later picked up by Pax-TV. In 1999, Moore relocated to New York's School of Visual Arts to participate in its film program. Frequenting comedy clubs in the area, he came to meet fellow SVA students Sam Brown and Zach Cregger, with whom he'd form the famous comedy troupe called The Whitest Kids U' Know.

Moore and the others took their comedy to the small screen when Fuse picked up The Whitest Kids U Know as a television series, which premiered in 2007. It would move to IFC starting with its second season where it would also air another three seasons, bowing out with season 5 in 2011. In 2009, Moore starred in the comedy Miss March alongside his Kids co-star Zach Cregger. More recently, the group had been uploading videos to the official Whitest Kids U' Know YouTube channel along with video streaming on Twitch. Zach Cregger and Sam Brown have also released a new statement in light of Moore's passing.

"Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK," the two said. "He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them."

Moore's survivors include his wife, Aimee Carlson, and their son August., along with a host of extended family and friends. We offer our condolences to them at this time. As such a talented and creative person, Moore had so much more left to offer, and he will be very missed. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from Deadline.