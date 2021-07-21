Tribeca Enterprises is hosting an upcoming event in Pasadena. The gathering is a new addition of its Tribeca Drive-In Series. Consumers will be able to see a variety of films outside the Rose Bowl Stadium. It will take place from July 28 to August 26. Viewers have almost a whole month to witness some of their favorite movies.

The series will have a number of videos. Some aspects include encore screenings, classic films, family matinees, short films, and previews for titles that will release in the near future. Surely, there is a wealth of opportunities to have fun and appreciate movies.

For instance, the opening weekend alone will have classic pieces of cinema, such as Tootsie, The Royal Tenenbaums, Wayne's World, Fargo, Batman, Purple Rain, Where the Wild Things Are, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Labyrinth, and Gravity. Many genres, including sci-fi, superhero, comedy, and musical will appear. Some of those features, like Tootsie and Gravity, received much critical acclaim.

Others, like 1989's Batman were massive box office successes in their time. A couple, including Labyrinth and Purple Rain, both of which starred great musicians who passed away, like David Bowie and Prince, have become cult classics. The original releases for the projects span from decades ago to a couple years ago. When looking at the full schedule, all of the titles came out somewhere from the 1980s to the 2010s. Many audience members will likely have grown up with several of the showcased films. They might like to visit in order to bring back some fond memories.

Additionally, there will be a multitude of projects that star the late, great actor and comedian Robin Williams, a preview of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming movie Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and short films that relate to the Olympics' end and the power of music.

In a statement, Jane Rosenthal, who is the co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival said "The Tribeca Drive-In program has always been a beloved staple of the Tribeca Festival and after last year's wildly enthusiastic reception, we're thrilled to return to the iconic Rose Bowl."

You can read the entire schedule for the series below:

July 28-Aug. 1

July 28: Tootsie, 5 p.m.; The Royal Tenenbaums, 8 p.m.

July 29: Wayne's World, 5:30 p.m.; Fargo, 8:30 p.m.

July 30: Batman, 5 p.m.; Purple Rain, 8:30 p.m.

July 31: Where the Wild Things Are, 12 p.m.

Aug. 1: Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, 2 p.m.; Labyrinth, 5 p.m.; Gravity, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 4-7

Aug. 4: The Princess Diaries, 5 p.m.; Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 5: Rango, 5:30 p.m.; Moonlight, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 6: Go Big: Sports Shorts, 6 p.m.; Blockers, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 7: Hook, 1 p.m.; Screening TBA, 5 p.m.; Good Will Hunting, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 18-22

Aug. 18: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, 5:30 pm; Mad Max: Fury Road , 8:30 p.m.

, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 19: Grease, 5 p.m.; Screening TBA, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 20: Mars Attacks!, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday Night Fever, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 21: Moana, 2 pm; AI, 5:00 p.m.; Everybody's Talking About Jamie, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 22: Willow, 1 p.m.; Screening TBA, 5 p.m.; Screening TBA, 8:30 p.m.