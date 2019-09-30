RLJE Films has released the first trailer for Trick. This is the latest from duo Todd Farmer and Patrick Lussier. The two previously helmed movies such as Drive Angry, which starred Nicolas Cage}, as well as My Bloody Valentine 3D, which put a new spin on an old classic. This time around, the two are back for some more horror movie shenanigans, as they've crafted what looks to be a movie cut from the cloth of classic slashers. If this trailer is any indication, at the very least, we're going to witness a high body count stack up in this one.

The trailer kicks off in relatively typical horror movie fashion. We see some young folks getting rowdy at a party. Things take a messy, deadly turn pretty quickly though. Who would have thought a game of spin the knife would end badly? Things take a trip down a road paved with figures in creepy masks committing murderous deeds. There are some traps, ala Saw, and plenty of more intimate killing, more akin to Halloween. Whether or not this is half as good as either of those movies remains to be seen, but it certainly looks like a flick to be enjoyed this time of year.

The cast includes Omar Epps, Ellen Adair, Kristina Reyes, Jamie Kennedy and Tom Atkins. Patrick Lussier is in the director's chair, working from a script he co-wrote with Todd Farmer. We aren't getting that many new horror flicks in theaters this Halloween season. Zombieland: Double Tap and The Addams Family are both on the way, but they've got more of a comedic tinge to them. This could very well be what the doctor ordered for horror fans who like to see this kind of thing with a crowd and/or some friends this time of year.

Trick centers on Patrick "Trick" Weaver who, on Halloween night in 2015, murdered a number of his classmates at a costume party. After being arrested, Weaver escaped police custody, but at a cost, as he was shot five times by Detective Mike Denver (Omar Epps). Given the number of shots he took, everyone believes he must be dead. However, when a masked killer reappears the following Halloween, and every Halloween after that, everyone is faced with the reality that the nightmare is not over. With Trick wreaking havoc and killing innocent people in increasingly terrifying ways, Denver will stop at nothing to finish what he started and bring the killing to a close.

It's been quite some time since we've seen a feature helmed by Patrick Lussier. For the past few years, he's been working on shows such as Scream, Blumhouse and Hulu's anthology series Into the Dark and The Purge. So he's certainly been keeping his genre skills sharp. Trick arrives in select theaters, On Demand and Digital HD on October 18. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself. This news comes to us via Collider.