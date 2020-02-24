It's time to clear off a little space on that action figure shelf. Trick or Treat Studios, who are primarily known as a Halloween mask and costume company, are branching out into toys and busts. And they're not doing it quietly. During this past weekend's Toy Fair, they shared some of what fans can expect in their line of horror merchandise, and you'll want it all.

Trick or Treat Studios is mixing the old with the new, and are dedicated to giving fans something that they don't have in their collection yet. The company is making the first action figure for painted nightmare Art the Clown, the central terrorizer at the center of Terrifier and its sequel. This will arrive with new action figures of iconic slasher Michael Myers in various masks from several different Halloween movies.

A 1:6 figure for Michael Myers as seen in the original Halloween was put on display at Toy Fair. This version of the killer is in his traditional William Shatner mask and blue jumpsuit, seen holding a hammer. There is also a Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers figure which has a kitchen knife for butchering his victims and a mask variant. Also on display is the Michael Myers from Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. Wearing a darker jumpsuit, with the neck of the mask visible, this take on the Haddonfield boogeyman also comes with a Kitchen Knife, though it has a slightly longer blade. Each of the three Michael Myers figures being shown off are different in their own subtle ways while keeping the iconography of the character intact.

Along with these 12" figures, Trick or Treat Studios also showed off several busts of various horror icons, starting with a Zombie from Dawn of the Dead. They are also doing busts of Lucio Fulci's Zombie and House by the Cemetery. These include a Dr. Freudstein Statue and a Boat Zombie bust. From Zombie Holocaust there is a Doctor Butcher bust.

It appears that there are more figures yet to be revealed from Trick or Treat Studios. As usual, Michael Myers had a big presence on the Toy Fair showroom floor. Resurrected toy studio MEGO also showed off more from their horror line-up, and promise to bring the Micheal Myers from Rob Zombie's Halloween remake to store shelves later this year. They also have Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake, the original The Fly monster, and Regan from The Exorcist. The figure that excited fans the most was Mego's Harold doll from Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Michael Myers was also represented by Super7. The Reaction Figures company went all in on Halloween II action figures, pulled direct from the fiery wreckage of the Haddonfield Hospital. We'll get a battle-damaged Laurie Strode and Michael Myers in his traditional jumpsuit. Fans may most want to get their hands on theses for the action figure card backs which feature the Pumpkin skull from this sequel's advertising back when it was released in 1981. It's a pretty cool callback for horror aficionados.

You can take a look at all of Trick or Treat Studio's new horror toys direct from the showroom floor along with some official mock-ups, which give a much more detailed account of what fans can expect from these action figures, busts and statues.

New horror MEGO figure reveals! We have all of these available for preorder on our website! pic.twitter.com/lDMcmsKvLn — HouseOfMysteriousSecrets.com (@HOMSecrets) February 22, 2020