Is Trick 'r Treat 2 ever going to happen? It's been a full decade since Trick 'r Treat, the cult classic horror anthology directed by Michael Dougherty, was initially released. In the years since, the movie has gained a tremendous amount of popularity and there have been calls for a sequel ever since. Now, Dougherty has once again weighed in on the prospect, providing us with an update on the possibility. While not ruling it out, the filmmaker does cast some doubt on it.

Michael Dougherty most recently directed Godzilla: King of the Monsters for Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures. It just so happens that Dougherty also made his beloved horror flick for Legendary as well. Speaking about the long-discussed sequel in a recent interview, Dougherty explained that Legendary, as a company, has changed hands, which added a layer of complication. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Oh man, it's that time of year! I feel like that's become the new Halloween tradition: ask Mike about Trick 'r Treat 2! [Laughs] Listen, I'm intrigued by the idea and it's completely up to Legendary. It's been a few years since we initially talked about it and there's been a regime change since then. They still have the property and they love it and there's still a long line of merchandise and a continuing line of comic books based on the film but the ball is in their court. The moment they say they're interested and ready to go, we'll see if the stars align. At the same time, I think there's something to be said about not sequelising it. In a business that is obsessed with franchising and spinoffs and prequels and sequels, maybe there's something to be said about just leaving it alone."

Indeed, in the years since the movie was released directly to home video in 2009, Sam has become something of a horror icon. The movie has found its audience and it's arguably more popular now than it ever was. Plus, nostalgia is essentially fueling Hollywood right now. Couple that with prestige horror doing particularly well at the moment and all of the pieces seem to be in place for a hit.

That said, It's also easy to see where Michael Dougherty is coming from in not messing with a good thing. Godzilla: King of the Monsters, for example, didn't do particularly well with critics and dramatically underperformed at the box office. That movie, itself, was something of a delayed sequel to 2014's Godzilla. Dougherty likely wouldn't want to risk a similar fate over his own creation.

Trick 'r Treat holds an impressive 84 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has become a Halloween staple for many. So who knows? If Legendary says they want to do it and Michael Dougherty isn't tied up with another project, he may very well change his tune, in terms of having any doubts. For now at least, it doesn't seem like this is in the cards. At least not in the near future. This news comes to us via ComicBookMovie.com.