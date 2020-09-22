In time for Halloween and in celebration of the beloved horror saga, Legendary Comics released today the omnibus of the Trick 'r Treat comic book collection from the deliciously dark imagination of the film's creator Michael Dougherty (writer and director of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and the holiday horror hit, Krampus). The celebratory edition-uniting the past two previously released graphic novels for the first time ever and featuring a new special introduction from Dougherty, new cover art and other cool extras-is now on sale in stores and online.

"In these unprecedented and hard times, it is important to keep the Halloween spirit alive and I can't think of a better way to kick off the season than sharing it with the Halloween icon Sam in this special Trick 'r Treat collection," said Robert Napton, Senior Vice President of Legendary Comics. "Fans of the film who want to revisit these twisted stories, as well as new readers discovering them for the first time, are in for a real treat. And, as we embark on new ways to celebrate Halloween with virtual trick or treating and drive through haunted houses, just remember to uphold the old Halloween traditions as well and keep your jack-o'-lanterns burning or you might just find Sam at your front doorstep."

"Even if we can't have Halloween parties or go trick or treating this year, I hope this compilation will help readers conjure Sam and that special spooky season magic he brings," said Dougherty. "Because as much as the holiday has become about costumes and candy, Halloween was always meant to be a celebration of those who've passed, so I can't think of a better time to gather around a glowing jack-o'-lantern sharing stories that honor the best night of the year."

Legendary Comics is bringing fans the full compendium of twisted Halloween tales, brought to life by a top-notch team of creators, including: writers Zach Shields (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Krampus) and Todd Casey (Krampus); Eisner Award-winning writer Marc Andreyko (Batwoman); Eisner Award-winning artist Fiona Staples (SAGA); ZID (Skull Island: Birth of Kong; Lost in Space: Countdown To Danger); Stuart Sayger (Bram Stoker's Death Ship); Stephen Byrne (Green Arrow); Grant Bond (Supernatural); Mike Huddleston (Man Bat); and Christopher Gugliotti (Texas Chainsaw Massacre).

Trick 'r Treat, the graphic novel adaptation of the film, reveals four evocatively illustrated tales of horror interwoven into one unforgettable Halloween night as the unsettling figure known as Sam pays a visit to an unsuspecting community, wreaking havoc during the scariest night of the year.

And then, in Trick 'r Treat: Days of the Dead, franchise icon Sam takes readers on a journey back through Halloween history with four chilling tales. Discover old-world lovers whose romance takes a chilling turn and Western pioneers who discover the dark side of the frontier. Travel to 1950s Los Angeles for a tale of pure horror noir and into the heart of small-town America to see some pranksters taught a lesson they'll never forget. Across centuries of Halloween horror, wherever fear lies, Sam will be waiting...