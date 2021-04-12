We've got your first look at Trigger Point starring Barry Pepper, Colm Feore and Laura Vandervoort, which hit theaters and On Demand later this month. The film stars Barry Pepper as Nicolas Brazer, a retired U.S. special operative who, after being blamed for the exposure and ultimately the assassination of several members of his own team, disappeared into a life of solitude and indignity. Now two years removed, he is reluctantly drawn back into this dangerous world to not only clear his name but prevent the killing of a new generation of operatives.

In Trigger Point, a disgraced U.S. operative who suffered memory loss at the hand of captors is dragged back into the deadly spy world when a colleague goes missing. He needs all of his skills to find her but to uncover the truth he must remember the past. Nicolas Brazer is a retired U.S. special operative who worked in the darkest shadows of the government, part of an elite "invisible" team that quietly took out some of the worst villains around the world. After being blamed for the exposure, and ultimately the assassination, of several members of his own team, Nicolas disappeared into a life of solitude and indignity. Now, two years removed, he is reluctantly drawn back into this dangerous world - with both enemies and supposed friends coming after him - to not only clear his name, but to prevent the killing of a new generation of noble operatives.

Trigger Point stars Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan, True Grit), Colm Feore (The Umbrella Academy), Laura Vandervoort (Jigsaw, Smallville), Eve Harlow (The 100), Jayne Eastwood (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Karen Robinson (Schitt's Creek), directed by Brad Turner (Homeland, 24), written by Michael Vickerson and produced by David Ozer and Tim Rouhana. The movie is available in theaters and on demand April 23, 2021.