Netflix has released a new trailer for Triple Frontier and Oscar Isaac has a pretty tempting job for his crew. Isaac, Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal star in the upcoming rogue war action movie. This is the long-delayed and often talked about project that the streaming platform has pushed back several times, but is confirmed to debut next month. Before it landed at Netflix, Triple Frontier was a project that was supposed to star Tom Hanks and Johnny Depp.

Triple Frontier features a group of former Special Forces operatives (Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal) who reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival. Directed by Academy Award nominee J.C. Chandor and co-written by Chandor and Academy Award winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker).

The latest Triple Frontier trailer from Netflix sheds more details on the story than the first one did and overall, it's a better introduction to what the movie is all about. We see Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal's characters agree to a plan that will set them all up with money for life. While each of them has served the U.S. in multiple operations, and even getting shot, they still don't have the money to put kids in college, so a new plan dangles that money in front of their faces.

As with most of Netflix's original programming, Triple Frontier looks like a Hollywood blockbuster. Having the star power is one thing, but everything looks big, which makes this particular project even more exciting. Ben Affleck is officially out as Batman and fans are looking forward to other projects that the actor has on deck, and Triple Frontier looks like something that everyone can get behind. From the looks of the latest trailer, it could not have been cast any better than it was, with each actor firmly in their element.

Triple Frontier debuts March 13th, exclusively on Netflix and it's going to be interesting how it is received upon its release. Fans of the original story have been waiting years to see it and now it's finally premiering in a slightly different configuration than was initially planned. However, with Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal on board, this movie should be another homerun for the streaming service that might even rival the success of the recently released Bird Box. You can check out the action-packed trailer for Triple Frontier below, thanks to the Netflix YouTube channel.