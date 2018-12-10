The first trailer for Triple Frontier is here. This movie has been kicking around Hollywood for a very long time. Its history goes back more than a decade, as it was originally going to be directed by Kathryn Bigelow after she helmed the Best Picture winner The Hurt Locker in 2008. But after years of development, several filmmakers and different casts coming and going, Netflix finally stepped up to make this happen and it looks like this could be one of their most promising original movies to date.

As we see in the trailer, this takes a pretty interesting spin on the heist/thriller genre. A group of former soldiers, headed up by Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac, are trying to make one big score to set themselves up for life, since they're military service didn't leave them with a whole lot of financial security. But they're not going to rob some bank or a rich fellow who did them wrong. Instead, they're going after one of the world's most dangerous drug cartel leaders. It looks action-packed, layered and pretty unique within the framework of this particular, well-treaded genre.

Triple Frontier centers on a group of former Special Forces operatives who reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated, but clearly very dangerous, multi-border zone of South America. This is the first time these men are taking on this mission for themselves, instead of their country, in their long and prestigious careers. However, when the heist takes an unexpected turn and the mission threatens to spin out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals will be pushed to the edge in an epic battle for survival.

Ben Affleck, aside from his turns as Batman in the DC universe, has been more focused on directing in recent years, even though he often puts himself in front of the camera as well. While he isn't at the helm here, the last time we saw him in a heist movie was The Town, and that turned out quite well. This is also going to be the first movie we see Affleck in following last year's Justice League. J.C. Chandor, who previously worked with Oscar Isaac in A Most Violent Year, is at the helm, working from a script originally by Mark Boal (Zero Dark Thirty, Detroit), which he then helped rewrite.

The cast also includes Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal, and Adria Arjona. While Netflix typically doesn't bother with theatrical releases, even though they have been experimenting more with that lately, the end of the trailer does promise that Triple Frontier will arrive in "select theaters" in March 2019, at which time it will also be made available for subscribers to stream. It isn't clear how wide of a release this will get, but it does look like it could be well worth watching on the big screen. Be sure to check out the first trailer for Triple Frontier from the Netflix streaming YouTube channel.