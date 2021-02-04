One of the oddest entries on both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito's filmographies is the 1988 comedy Twins, which saw the two actors playing fraternal twins who had been separated at birth. The movie was an unexpected success and is still fondly remembered today. In an interview with CinemaBlend, DeVito recently confirmed that Twins 2, which has often been called Triplets, is currently in development.

"Yes. Yeah, we're working on it. It's been a while I know, but we're developing the screenplay right now. That's going to happen...hopefully."

A few years ago, the success of a movie that is a sequel to a comedy that came out in 1988 might have seemed questionable. But the last few years have taught us that nostalgia is the most powerful factor in the success of Hollywood these days. Projects like Bill and Ted Face the Music, Coming 2 America, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Cobra Kai, and every Disney live-action remake has dependably relied on fans flocking to see their favorite decades-old franchises updated for modern times.

So it is very likely that streaming platforms will have a fierce bidding war to snap up the rights to a Twins sequel. The question is, does the movie lend itself to a meaningful sequel that would make it more than just a cash grab?

Twins told the story of Julius, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Vincent Benedict, played by Danny DeVito. While Julius is a big, buff, intelligent, and naive man, Vincent is his smaller, weaker, and more street-smart brother. The duo were the result of an experimental procedure designed to create the perfect man from the DNA of six men. While Julius received the best parts of the genes, Vincent got stuck with the unwanted parts.

By the end of the movie, Julius and Vincent had accepted their origin as experiments, reunited with their long-lost mother, started a firm together, married a set of twin sisters, and started a family. That's a pretty definite point to end the story at, and an unnecessary sequel could risk spoiling the idyllic ending of the original film.

However, a few years ago Schwarzenegger had revealed that a sequel was indeed in development, titled Triplets, which would introduce Eddie Murphy as the third, long-lost brother to Julius and Vincent.

"I had a conversation yesterday with my agent and he said that the script will be finished in 14 days. [Director] Ivan Reitman is extremely happy with what he's seen so far, he just wants to make a few tweaks, so that's music to my ears. I think sometime beginning of next year we can shoot the film. Everyone is happy to do this movie."

Not much was heard about that project since, and it is not clear whether the script that DeVito recently mentioned will be a version of Triplets or something else entirely. Whatever the case may be, fans will welcome the return of DeVito and Schwarzenegger as Vincent and Julius, who showed unexpected and sparkling chemistry in their roles as brothers which carried the whole original movie. Cinemablend was the first to bring us this news.