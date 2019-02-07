Universal Studios Orlando has thought of a new way to welcome guests. Guy Diamond from the Trolls franchise has joined his friends Poppy and Branch at the Florida theme park, but there is a key difference: he is butt-naked. And that's not all, during a welcoming song, the Troll turns around and farts glitter at the audience. Perhaps this is a random Floridian dressed in a rogue Trolls costume to play a joke instead of an officially licensed costume from the theme park? Nope, it's real.

In a new video, you can watch Poppy, Branch, and Guy Diamond welcoming guests to Universal Orlando by dancing to a song from the Trolls soundtrack. As the song ends, Diamond reveals his true hidden talent and farts glitter in the direction of the crowd and it's quite impressive. And as to whether or not this is a joke? The official Universal website schedules the three characters to meet guests six times a day, which means that Diamond get to reenact his favorite talent from Trolls at least 42 times every week.

One has to wonder if Universal Orlando employees fight over getting to be the naked troll who farts glitter at people all day. As with anything that involves a naked troll from the Trolls franchise, there is bound to be a little bit of controversy. One woman on social media says that although she loves the Harry Potter section of the park, she won't be coming back with her family as long as there is a butt-naked troll walking around. She had this to say.

"Thank you Universal Orlando for squashing what was a growing desire to visit your parks again. I love your Harry Potter spaces, but there is no way you're getting a dime of my family's hard-earned money if you think a naked glitter-farting-Troll roaming about is acceptable."

While there are a few people who don't enjoy Guy Diamond's unique talents, there are more than a few who are all for it. After watching the video a few times, it's pretty hilarious and the crowd definitely gets a kick out of it. One person on social media said, "I hate the troll that farts glitter but I appreciate Universal for making me feel something again," which certainly sounds positive.

Related: First Trolls Clip Introduces the Cloud Guy

Universal Orlando's marketing team must have had a lot of fun developing this idea to bring Trolls to the theme park. However, it isn't clear how much longer Guy Diamond will be able to walk around without any pants on, but that would totally defeat the purpose of his natural talents. Plus, one could say that it might even be more offensive if the troll takes down his pants before blasting us all with some of his backside glitter. Regardless of your feelings, you can watch Guy Diamond do his thing below, thanks to the Attractions Magazine YouTube channel.

Thank you @UniversalORL for squashing what was a growing desire to visit your parks again. I love your Harry Potter spaces, but there is no way you’re getting a dime of my family’s hard-earned money if you think a naked glitter-farting-Troll roaming about is acceptable. — Karen Whyte (@KarenWhyte) February 3, 2019

I vote for @UniversalORL glitter farting troll for the halftime show next year #SuperBowl#HalftimeShow — Jake C. (@JakeCoonfare) February 4, 2019

Imagine getting a BFA in musical theatre to fart glitter https://t.co/mMAQABDs0A — em (@emily_muench) February 3, 2019

I hate the troll that farts glitter but I appreciate Universal for making me feel something again — 𝑩𝒊𝒈 𝑫𝒊𝒔𝒏𝒆𝒚𝒋𝒂𝒊𝒍 (@disneyjail) February 3, 2019

In a @UniversalORL board room somewhere 4ish months ago.



“Okay, time to get to business on the farting troll.”



Today : pic.twitter.com/IcKqHzSgBV — Kelley jo (@kelleyjo_) February 4, 2019

I’m very uncomfortable with how sculpted his butt is — Brittani Tuttle (@brittanituttle) February 2, 2019