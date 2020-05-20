DreamWorks Animation presents Trolls World Tour, a music- filled, exciting adventure that's sure to make the whole family sing, dance, and have fun again and again. Join Poppy, Branch, and the rest of the Trolls in the all-new Dance Party Edition exclusively on Digital June 23, 2020 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD July 7, 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The Dance Party Edition includes an interactive dance party mode where viewers are introduced to dance moves to learn while they watch the film, lyrics to sing along, and surprises featuring their favorite characters! This special Dance Party Edition includes bonus content, such as an exclusive original short film starring the unforgettable Tiny Diamond, deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes exclusives with the power-house musical cast of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and many more. This fun and entertaining family film is the must-own movie of the summer.

This upbeat journey that's sure to get your feet tapping is brought to life through a star-studded cast including Anna Kendrick (Trolls, Pitch Perfect), Justin Timberlake (Trolls, Friends With Benefits), Kelly Clarkson (Ugly Dolls), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Angry Birds Movie 2) and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Franchise) as well as Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live, Playmobil: The Movie), James Corden (Into The Woods, Peter Rabbit), Ozzy Osbourne, Anderson .Paak, Sam Rockwell (G-Force, Jojo Rabit), J Balvin and Anthony Ramos (Original Hamilton Cast, A Star is Born). The film is currently available for early viewing on a wide variety of popular on-demand services as a premium rental offering.

Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake), and the rest of your favorite Trolls are back for another musical adventure that's bigger-and louder-than ever before! In Trolls World Tour, Poppy and Branch discover that their kingdom is only one of six musical realms - Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock-that were once united in perfect harmony. When the power-hungry ruler of the Rocker Trolls threatens to silence all other music so her tribe can reign supreme, Poppy and Branch must embark on an epic quest to unite the realms of Trollskind, before the songs in their hearts are lost forever! The film is currently available for early viewing on a wide variety of popular on-demand services as a premium rental offering.

Trolls World Tour Bonus Features on 4K Ultra Hd, Blu-ray, DVD and digital:

DANCE PARTY MODE - As Queen Poppy makes her way across the lands, this on-screen experience encourages the viewer to sing and dance along as they customize their own musical journey. With sing-along and dance elements, interactive pop ups and more, it's sure to be a world of fun!

- As Queen Poppy makes her way across the lands, this on-screen experience encourages the viewer to sing and dance along as they customize their own musical journey. With sing-along and dance elements, interactive pop ups and more, it's sure to be a world of fun! TINY DIAMOND GOES BACK TO SCHOOL - In this exclusive original short film, journey back to school with Tiny Diamond as he tries to figure out how to be the cool kid and 'fit in'.

- In this exclusive original short film, journey back to school with Tiny Diamond as he tries to figure out how to be the cool kid and 'fit in'. TROLLS DANCE ACADEMY - Compilation of How-To-Dance pieces from Dance Party Mode

- Compilation of How-To-Dance pieces from Dance Party Mode Pop

Waltz

Country

Funk

KPop

Reggaeton

TROLLS WORLD TOURIST MAP - Cloud Guy provides a quick "tourist guide's" view of the six realms that make up Trolls Kingdom.

- Cloud Guy provides a quick "tourist guide's" view of the six realms that make up Trolls Kingdom. Trolls Village

Symphonyville

Lonesome Flats

Vibe City

Volcano Rock City

Techno Reef

DELETED SCENES with intros by Director Walt Dohrn, Producer Gina Shay and Co-Director David P. Smith:

with intros by Director Walt Dohrn, Producer Gina Shay and Co-Director David P. Smith: Cooper's Destiny

Let's Go Save the World

Bicycle Built for Two

Breaktime

Meet the Bounty Hunters

Making New Friends

Cloud 9

TROLLS PERFECT HARMONY - Hear from the star-studded cast of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Kunal Nayyar, James Corden and the filmmakers about the history of music featured in the film. From classical to country to rock, pop and techno, the cast and filmmakers reveal their favorite types of music.

- Hear from the star-studded cast of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Kunal Nayyar, James Corden and the filmmakers about the history of music featured in the film. From classical to country to rock, pop and techno, the cast and filmmakers reveal their favorite types of music. TROLLS WORLD TOUR BACKSTAGE* - A behind-the-scenes making of featurette showcases Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Sam Rockwell and Kenan Thompson as some of the talent behind the Trolls and the process of bringing the them to life.

Opening Act

Headliners

Encore!

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR WALT DOHRN, PRODUCER GINA SHAY AND CO-DIRECTOR DAVID P. SMITH

* Exclusive to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ & Digital

Trolls World Tour will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. 4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience.