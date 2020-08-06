Hasbro is pulling a controversial Trolls World Tour doll. A petition was set up earlier this week and it quickly gained over 160,000 signatures. The toy company is pulling the Sing Poppy doll from all major retailers effective immediately, which means they will probably turn into instant collector's items. Jessica McMains is behind the petition, which states, "Our society is conditioning our children to think pedophilia is ok. This is not okay for a child's toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores."

The Trolls World Tour Sing Poppy doll is designed to laugh when it sits upright. In order to do so, Hasbro toy designers decided to put the button in between the female character's legs, which really does not seem like a wise choice. Whatever the case may be, the doll went into production and a lot of parents are angry about it. "What will toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it's fun when someone touches your private area? That pedophilia and child molestation are ok?" Jessica McMains added to the petition's description.

Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy spoke about the matter earlier today. "This feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate," Duffy said. "This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our consumer care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase." At this point, it's unclear what the other Poppy doll will be like.

The petition was originally aimed at Target, Walmart, Amazon, Dollar General, and Family Dollar Stores to try and get them to remove the Trolls World Tour doll. The petition actually worked, and quickly. As of this writing, the petition has over 169,000 signatures and is quickly moving upwards, even though Hasbro has already agreed to pull the doll from production. Universal, who put out Trolls World Tour has yet to comment on the situation. Social media was also a big force to be reckoned with after the doll started to go viral.

Many are upset about the Trolls World Tour design, with some even going into conspiracies about the toy's design and color scheme relating to "Trans & Minor-Attracted Person Flags," but others believe that it was just an unfortunate mistake made by an engineer who needed the doll to laugh when it sits up. Regardless, the doll will no longer be produced, which should make a lot of people happy and turn the doll with a bad design into an instant collector's item for people who are into that sort of thing. You can head over to Change.org to sign the petition and then see some video and images of the Sing Poppy Trolls World Tour doll below.