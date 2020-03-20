Trolls World Tour is coming straight to streaming, as Universal previously announced that the anticipated animated sequel would be getting an early Digital release on Easter Weekend, during what would have been its traditional theatrical release date. A lot has changed over the past two weeks, and now some of Hollywood's biggest movies are going straight to VOD as theaters across the country have completely shut down. To celebrate the impending release of Trolls World Tour, Universal Pictures has released 10 hours of Smooth Jazz Chaz doing what he does best.

Looking for a sax-y way to pass the day? Sit back, relax and get your mind blown by 10 hours of Smooth Jazz Chaz. He's the Jazziest troll around. And he really gets to show off his goods in what is literally a ten hour video of smooth jazz. To accompany this latest video from Trolls World Tour, we also have the Just Sing music video.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in Trolls World Tour, an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation's 2016 musical hit. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they've known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Trolls tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends - Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) - set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who's looking to upstage them all.

Cast as members of the different musical tribes is one of the largest, and most acclaimed, groups of musical talent ever assembled for an animated film. From the land of Funk are Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and Anderson .Paak. Representing Country is Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with Sam Rockwell as Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory. J Balvin brings Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the Pop tribe. Anthony Ramos brings the beat in Techno and Jamie Dornan covers smooth jazz. World-renowned conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical. And Kenan Thompson raps as a newborn Troll named Tiny Diamond.

Trolls World Tour is directed by Walt Dohrn, who served as co-director on Trolls, and is produced by returning producer Gina Shay. The film is co-directed by David P. Smith and co-produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella, both of whom worked on the first Trolls.