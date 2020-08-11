Following the exciting news that director Garth Davis and Oscar winning actor Jared Leto have signed on to Tron 3, the latter took to social media to confirm his involvement with a heartfelt message that potentially gives away the movie's mysterious title, Tron: Ares. Leto quickly deleted the reference to the Tron 3 title a few minutes later from his posts on both Twitter and Instagram. You can read his updated Instagram post below.

"I'm struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life, especially as both the original video game and the film affected me so deeply as a young child. The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing. I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES - I will be starring in TRON. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all... See you in the grid!"

What the title means exactly is anyone's guess. Ares is, of course, the name of the Greek God of War, which could very well mean that Tron 3 will involve an all-out battle in the neon-lit Grid, perhaps with the digital world bleeding into our own, as was once the plan for the third movie in the franchise. Tron 3 currently has no release date.

The latest version of the Tron 3 script was written by Jesse Wigutow with Leto set to produce the Tron sequel alongside Justin Springer and Emma Ludbrook. Lion director Garth Davis will helm the project with Jared Leto set to star.

The first Tron remains a beloved science fiction classic to this day, with the movie largely remembered for the stylistic rotoscope effect. Released in 1982, Tron was written and directed by Steven Lisberger from a story by Lisberger and Bonnie MacBird. The movie follows Kevin Bridges' computer programmer, Kevin Flynn, who is dragged into a virtual world where he is pitted against a malevolent software he himself created. He takes the help of Tron, a security program that helps him defeat the villain and escape.

Tron was followed up almost thirty years later with director Joseph Kosinski's Tron: Legacy, which picks up following the disappearance of Jeff Bridges' character Kevin Flynn. Skipping forward to 20 years later, the main narrative follows Kevin's son, Sam, played by Garrett Hedlund, who discovers a message believed to have been sent by his father. Sam soon finds himself transported into The Grid, where he not only reunites with Kevin and meets an algorithm named Quorra, but also clashes with the program Clu, played by a digitally de-aged Jeff Bridges, who is trying to make his way into the real world.

Disney music executive Mitchell Leib recently discussed the possibility of a third Tron movie saying, "And we've got a great script, I mean a really phenomenal script that we're very excited about. Whereas the timing wasn't right to have done it years ago, I think we feel like the timing is right now, and I feel like we've learned a lot of lessons from that last movie." This comes to us from Jared Leto's official Instagram account.

.@JaredLeto deleted the tweet mentioning the title ‘TRON: ARES’ and replaced it with just ‘TRON’. But we were able to get a screenshot. pic.twitter.com/G2QrE1BzTR — ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek) August 10, 2020