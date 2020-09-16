Tron 3 is finally happening a decade later and Jared Leto is getting ready to make it happen. The Oscar-winning actor will lead the cast of the latest entry in the franchise and he is starting to get in shape for his trip to The Grid. Leto has begun his workout regime for the movie and, as we can see from a new photo revealed by the actor, he intends to get ripped for the role.

"Starting the Tron workout... join me?"

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old filmmaker and musician revealed that he is starting his workout for Tron 3. Not much has been shared in the way of official details about the sequel but it seems Jared Leto feels it would be best if his character is absolutely jacked. The photo shows Leto in a tank top sporting a grizzly beard with his arms and a small bit of his chest on display. Given that he's just starting his workout, and given how he already looks in this photo, Jared Leto will be in tip-top shape once cameras begin to roll. Here's what Leto had to say.

Disney last took a swing at the franchise with 2010's Tron: Legacy. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the direct sequel to the original 80s classic was met with a mixed reception from critics. It fared okay at the box office, bringing in $400 million at the global box office. But even ten years ago Disney's standards for blockbusters had risen quite a bit and that level of return on investment didn't quite justify moving forward with another Tron installment at the time. But over the years, love for the movie and the franchise has grown and the studio has finally pulled the trigger. Though it seems we will be heading in a different direction.

Jared Leto, whose previous roles include Suicide Squad, Dallas Buyers Club and the upcoming Marvel adaptation Morbius from Sony, is the only confirmed cast member at this point. But it seems unlikely at this point that Olivia Wilde and/or Garrett Hedlund will be reprising their roles. Whether or not Jeff Bridges comes back again remains to be seen. Recently, Garth Davis (Lion) was tapped to direct the movie, with a script from Jesse Wigutow (It Runs In the Family).

The original Tron was released in 1982 and was an achievement in its day. It became a cult classic in the years that followed, leading Disney to believe they could turn it into a modern-day, major franchise. We learned earlier this year that a Tron TV show was in development for Disney+, only to be scrapped somewhere along the way. That, if nothing else, signifies that the studio has been trying to figure out the best path forward for the series. Tron 3 does not yet have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the photo for yourself from Jared Leto's Instagram