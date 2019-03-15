Are we ever going to see Tron 3 happen? The only way might be for fans to rise up and demand it. Though, there are those within the Disney ranks who would like to see it happen as well. We've been hearing little bits here and there for going on a decade now regarding a possible sequel to 2010's Tron: Legacy. Now, producer Justin Springer has offered at least a tiny bit of hope on the matter.

Justin Springer is currently producing Disney's live-action Dumbo, as directed by Tim Burton, which he's been making the press rounds for. During a recent interview, Springer was asked about the possibility of Tron 3. While he makes it clear nothing concrete is happening at the moment, Springer also makes it clear that people at Disney currently who are interested in making it happen. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Look, I will never stop being interested in making a Tron movie. I love the opportunity to do it. It's a title that never really goes away internally. There's always people around the company who like it a whole lot. And so, we'll see what happens. It would be great to get the opportunity to do it again. It's interesting, what I will say is that I think it continues to be relevant both in its ideas and also just the visual iconography of it. I think people are still are interested in it and it still feels contemporary to me. So it's just about finding the right time, right script, and the right people at the studio saying 'yes.' You know, just the usual."

Tron: Legacy was released nearly 30 years after its predecessor and was poised to be a huge hit. Instead, it made $400 million at the box office and was met with a somewhat mixed critical reception. A lot has changed in the last 9 years and that just isn't a box office figure that is considered a hit for studios anymore when it comes to a big-budget franchise flick.

Is there a path to getting this movie made? Much like anything in this world, if there is enough demand, somebody will supply it. During the interview, it was then suggested (by Dumbo writer Ehren Kruger) that if fans demand it, the movie will happen. Justin Springer agreed.

"That's right!"

Deadpool really only got made because people demanded it so feverishly once the famous test footage leaked online that Fox would have been downright foolish not to make it. All Tron 3 would need is a similar spark. When last we heard, Jared Leto was in early talks to star in the would-be sequel, but he's since moved on. As for director Joseph Kosinski, who directed Tron: Legacy, he's currently working on Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise. So, for now at least, probably not, but who knows what the future holds? This news was first reported by Slash Film.