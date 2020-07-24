It has now been a decade since director Joseph Kosinski's Tron: Legacy hit theaters, and despite debuting to mixed reviews, the movie has gained something of a cult following during that time. Partly down to Jeff Bridge's laid back, zen-like performance, a lot of the fanfare can be attributed to Daft Punk's wonderfully retro soundtrack. Well, Kosinski has recently confirmed that there were several tracks that were crafted by the stylish duo that never made it into the movie, leaving him to hope that Disney will one day release an expanded version of the soundtrack.

"I can neither confirm nor deny that there may be some incredible music that we weren't able to fit in the movie. Someday it would be nice to figure out some way to share that. Disney needs some other revenue streams right now. I wouldn't be surprised if we try to do that at some point. That'd be great."

The soundtrack proved to be one of the most popular elements of TRON: Legacy, with Daft Punk creating an eerily atmospheric, retro-futurist sound that raised the somewhat lesser part of the movie itself. The soundtrack has already been a huge success, earning a number of different special edition releases over the years which have in fact included additional tracks. Kosinski's comments though suggest that there are even more tracks that fans have yet to hear. Whilst there is no official word about an extended album release at the moment, this is undoubtably something fans of both TRON and Daft Punk would love to see happen.

TRON: Legacy has been hitting headlines a lot lately, with talks of a sequel potentially finding traction. Joseph Kosinski recently said that the long-delayed TRON 3 could still happen at Disney and suspects that it will come down to timing. "There's always been an interest since Legacy [for a sequel]," he said when asked if a follow-up will ever happen. "So I think it could happen. Like anything, it just needs the right confluence of ... it's all about timing and the right elements and everything's got to come together for a movie to happen. I think it's possible and I think it's worthy of it. I think there's enough ideas in the franchise, and the fact that it is so unique and nothing else looks or sounds like it, that TRON story. There is, I think, a future for the franchise and I hope they keep making them."

The idea of a sequel has even been backed by Disney music executive Mitchell Leib, who recently said that Daft Punk would be integral to the success of TRON 3. "The right and first thing to do is to try and bring Daft Punk and would they want to. And the answer is they're always open to anything and everything, but you gotta take it as it comes and see what the circumstances are."

TRON: Legacy picks up following the disappearance of Jeff Bridges' Kevin Flynn. Skipping forward to 20 years later, the main narrative follows Kevin's son, Sam, played by Garrett Hedlund, who discovers a message believed to have been sent by his father. Sam soon finds himself transported into The Grid, where he not only reunites with Kevin and meets an algorithm named Quorra, but also clashes with the program Clu, played by a digitally de-aged Jeff Bridges, who is trying to make his way into the real world. Here's hoping that we hear more about the soundtrack soon. This comes to us from Collider.