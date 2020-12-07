A new Tron: Legacy DeepFake video magically de-aged Jeff Bridges in a mind-blowing way. It's hard to believe, but it has been a decade since Disney released the sequel to 1982's Tron, and a lot has changed in the world of visual effects. In order to make Bridges' Clu character young again, a special effects team was given the task of designing a computer generated version of the character, as opposed to using makeup tactics. De-aging in Hollywood was at its infancy at the time.

Now, DeepFake engineer Shamook, the same artist behind inserting Harrison Ford into Solo, is back with a stunning recreation of Tron: Legacy. Jeff Bridges looks amazing as Clu in the new video, which is lightyears ahead of what was completed over a decade ago with a professional effects team spending two years to get the look and feel right. While the movie took some hits from critics and viewers for attempting to make Bridges look 30 years younger, the new DeepFake video has pulled it off. It's really incredible to see just how far the DeepFake technology has come in such a small amount of time.

Visual effects artists were tasked with making Jeff Bridges look like he did in 1984's Against All Odds, which was released two years after Tron. The effects team hired makeup artist Rick Baker to construct a molded likeness of a younger Bridges head to serve as their starting point for their digital work. However, they later ditched the mold because it wasn't as youthful as they initially intended. Instead of doing another physical mold, the crew designed it digitally from scratch, which may have been where some of the trouble stemmed from.

Jeff Bridges was on the Tron: Legacy set, where the effects team used four micro cameras with infrared sensors to capture all 134 dots on the actor's face in order to make it look as realistic as possible. It took over two years to create the likeness of Bridges' Clu, along with the character's movements. Bridges has called the experience surreal and said it was "Just like the first Tron, but for real!" Over the years, viewers have found it increasingly harder to watch the last Tron movie because of how unrealistic Bridges looks.

10 years after the release of Tron: Legacy, it took one man a few weeks to make Jeff Bridges' Clu look real, all thanks to the DeepFake technology. With that being said, the tech has even improved recently released movies, like Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, which was criticized for its de-aging looks too. Most of the DeepFake videos that are created now are made in DeepFaceLabs and it's something that just about anybody can do with little, or no experience in the world of digital effects. You can check out the new Tron: Legacy DeepFake video above, thanks to Shamook's YouTube channel.