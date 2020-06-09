Comic-Con may be physically canceled, but that doesn't mean we're not getting some fun convention exclusives this July. Today, we have a first look at Diamond Select Toys' exclusive Tron action figure. Not only is it an eye-catching piece of plastic that is sure to brighten up your action figure shelf, it also comes in a very cool VHS-style box. There hasn't ever been a Tron toy quite like it.

Diamond Select Toys have released two images of the figure, one in broad daylight, and they other glowing against the dark of a computer simulator. The company also sent over a PR describing exactly what fans can expect from this sure to be coveted piece of plastic. Sadly, they aren't letting us see the VHS box the toy comes in just yet.

"Get Tron Toys on VHS at SDCC 2020! Comic-Con International in San Diego has gone on the Grid for 2020, offering an online experience, but the exclusives are off the chain! Diamond Select Toys is going to be revealing their SDCC 2020 exclusives over the next few weeks, and they're all pretty amazing! Today we show off the VHS Edition of Tron! Order through your local comic shop or favorite online retailer!"

The full name for this action figure is 'Tron SDCC 2020 VHS Edition Action Figure Box Set'. Everyone loves Tron, but real fans love it on VHS! That's why this exclusive variant figure is sporting colors based on the old VHS packaging, and comes packaged in a real VHS-style box! The 7-inch figure includes multiple identity discs with energy effects, and will react to a black light. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue and sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. Limited to only 3,000 pieces. This is a Diamond Select Toys release that collectors will be seeking out for years to come.

For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop culture celebration, announced last month with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020. The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021.

It was also announced at this time that SDCC will have [email protected], though what exactly that will look like has not yet been revealed. And it's unclear who will be participating. Though its quite apparent that many retailers and movie studios will have some exciting exclusives lined up for all those missing out on the con this year. You can check out the action figures below.