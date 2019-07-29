A full 25 years after co-starring together in the James Cameron movie True Lies, Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger have reunited. The former co-stars are all smiles in a new photo posted by Curtis on Instagram, which is accompanied by hashtags of their True Lies character names. "Together again for the first time," Curtis writes in the caption. She adds: "You still take my breath away! Older, wiser but still our essential selves. Learning, loving and laughing all the way!" Perhaps these two haven't seen each other in quite a while, but the reunion clearly could not have gone any better.

Directed by James Cameron, True Lies was released in the summer of 1994. Arnold Schwarzenegger starred as a government agent who struggles with balancing his work and his familial duties, all the while keeping his status as a spy a secret. Jamie Lee Curtis co-stars as his wife who winds up captured by a terrorist organization, later becoming a spy herself and helping her husband defeat the terrorists. Tom Arnold, Art Malik, Bill Paxton, Tia Carrere, and Eliza Dushku also starred in memorable roles. The movie was a hit and is regarded as one of the better Schwarzenegger movies to be released in the '90s.

Back in May, McG announced he was in the process of adapting True Lies as a TV series for Disney+, the upcoming streaming service from the House of Mouse. Unfortunately, no other details were given, and it's unclear if the series will serve as a sequel to the movie or if it will be a full-blown reboot. If it's the former, there's a chance Schwarzenegger and Curtis could appear to reprise their roles, even if they're no longer the main characters. Seeing them together again on Instagram is awesome enough to show that it would be an incredible moment if it were to happen on the small screen if the True Lies series is set in the same universe as the movie.

Oddly enough, Schwarzenegger will be having another major reunion with a former co-star from the '90s later this year. In November, Terminator: Dark Fate will bring back Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, marking her return to the franchise since last appearing in 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day with Schwarzenegger and Edward Furlong. With all three confirmed to be reprising their T2 roles in the upcoming sequel, there's a lot of interest from long time fans surrounding Dark Fate. James Cameron, who also directed Schwarzenegger and Curtis together in True Lies, returns to the franchise as well for Dark Fate, producing and serving as a creative consultant.

As for Curtis, horror fans can look forward to seeing her battle Michael Myers once again. It was recently announced by Blumhouse that the saga of Laurie Strode will continue in a pair of Halloween sequels due to arrive in 2020 and 2021. If we're lucky, Blumhouse will get Arnold Schwarzenegger to make a cameo. You can take a look at Curtis and Schwarzenegger reunited below, courtesy of Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram.