Just days after Eliza Dushku opened up and accused True Lies stunt coordinator Joel Kramer of sexual assault, his agency has dropped him. The Worldwide Production Agency released a statement this morning revealing they have parted ways with the stunt coordinator after the allegations surfaced. Take a look at WPA's brief statement below from the agency's president and general counsel Richard Caleel.

"WPA has elected to part ways with Joel Kramer based on the allegations of misconduct now being reported. Such behavior is unacceptable and entirely at odds with the the standards of conduct we demand of ourselves, and expect from our clients."

While Joel Kramer has denied these claims, first revealed by Eliza Dushku on a lengthy Facebook post, they have since been backed up by her mother, brother, her legal guardian on the set, and her former agent. Director James Cameron also showed his support for the actress, commending her bravery and stating that he had no idea such behavior was happening on the set, adding that if he did know what was going on, there would have been, "no mercy" from him. True Lies star Jamie Lee Curtis also responded to Eliza Dushku's story with a column she wrote for The Huffington Post over the weekend. Here's an excerpt from her column below.

"We have all started to awaken to the fact that the terrible abuses now commonplace in daily news reports have been going on for a very long time. Unconscionably, those reports frequently come along with claims by the perpetrators that, as adults, those perpetrated against had some part in it. Eliza's story has now awakened us from our denial slumber to a new, horrific reality. The abuse of children."

Eliza Dushku's story is just the latest in a tidal wave of sexual misconduct allegations that have surfaced since the early October expose that revealed Harvey Weinstein's decades of sexual harassment and abuse. Joel Kramer has been working as a stuntman since the early 1980s, when he established himself as Arnold Schwarzenegger's longtime stunt double on Commando. He started serving as a stunt coordinator on the 1988 classic Twins, along with other Arnold Schwarzenegger films such as Terminator 2, Last Action Hero, Eraser, Jingle All the Way and Batman & Robin. He most recently served as the stunt coordinator on The Conjuring 2 and Blade Runner 2049. Deadline broke the news on John Kramer's agency dropping him earlier today.