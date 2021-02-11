The True Lies TV show has just taken a bit step forward, as CBS has officially put in a pilot order for the show. Based on the 1994 movie of the same name by director James Cameron, the True Lies TV series adaptation will be developed by Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, McG, and Cameron for 20th Century. The three will all serve as executive producers with Nix writing the pilot and McG directing.

As a reboot series, True Lies won't be bringing back Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis to reprise their roles from the movie, but the pilot will follow similar characters in a near-identical storyline. Per a series description, "shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she's recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage."

McG has been trying to get a True Lies reboot off the ground for years. In 2017, it was announced that Fox was planning to produce a pilot with McG executive producing and Marc Guggenheim writing the script. The project folded before making any real traction, but McG remained deadset on revisiting True Lies. Progress appeared to be moving forward in 2019 when McG said a new show based on the movie would be developed for Disney+, but like the Fox deal, this version also seemed to go by the wayside.

Oddly enough, it was working on another reboot of a classic movie that finally got the ball rolling on True Lies. Last year, McG was hired to write and executive produce a TV series reboot of Turney & Hooch for Disney+, created and executive produced by Matt Nix. Their partnership led to exploring other ideas, resulting in their new pitch for a True Lies reboot that caught the attention of CBS. It certainly didn't help that the network already had an interest in rebooting classic franchises with titles like Clarice and The Equalizer on the way.

Written and directed by James Cameron, the original True Lies follows Arnold Schwarzenegger as U.S. government agent Harry Tasker, a spy who struggles to balance his work with his family life. Jamie Lee Curtis co-stars as his wife who winds up getting involved when she catches on to what her husband has been doing. Bill Paxton, Tom Arnold, Tia Carrere, Art Malik, and Eliza Dushku also starred. A hit at the box office, the movie was nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects.

No casting information has yet been revealed for the True Lies TV series, but with the pilot getting greenlit, it shouldn't be long before we find all of that out. While the original movie version worked just fine, it also remains to be seen if the TV series will translate just as well, but it seems to be in good hands with such a big fan like McG taking the reins. This news comes to us from Deadline.