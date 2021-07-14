One of the best films of the 1990s and an all-time classic, True Romance, is finally getting a 4K treatment from Arrow Video. The Quentin Tarantino-written and Tony Scott-directed film is set to arrive on 4K UltraHD and Blu-ray on July 19. Unfortunately, the True Romance limited edition will be available in the U.K. only. Fans of the film in the U.S. will have to wait a little longer. But the discs are region-free, and with a little trouble, fans in the States could still watch the film. The set can be pre-ordered from Arrowfilms' website. A trailer was released recently.

Arrow Video has also released the following plot synopsis for True Romance. "Elvis-worshipping comic book store employee Clarence Worley (Christian Slater) is minding his own business at a Sonny Chiba triple bill when Alabama Whitman (Patricia Arquette) walks into his life - and from then on, the two are inseparable. Within 24 hours, they're married and on the run after Clarence is forced to kill Alabama's possessive, psychopathic pimp. Driving a Cadillac across the country from Detroit to Hollywood, the newlyweds plan to sell off a suitcase full of stolen drugs to fund a new life for themselves... but little do they suspect that the cops and the Mafia are closing in on them. Will they escape and make their dream of a happy ending come true?"

Alongside Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette in the lead, True Romance features a stellar star cast comprising the likes of Gary Oldman, Christopher Walken, Dennis Hopper, Michael Rapaport, James Gandolfini, Val Kilmer, and Brad Pitt. Oldman has received particular praise for his short yet terrific performance as an abusive pimp. True Romance is also known for Hopper and Walken's now-iconic "Sicilian Heritage" scene and a mesmerizing soundtrack courtesy of legendary composer Hans Zimmer.

True Romance, was set to be Tarantino's next project after Reservoir Dogs, but for some reason, he "lost interest" in the film and decided to make Pulp Fiction instead. He sold the screenplay of True Romance to Warner Bros., who brought in Top Gun director Tony Scott to helm it. After making a few adjustments of his own, Scott delivered a brilliant romance thriller that perfectly captured the spirit of Tarantino's script. Featuring the Kill Bill director's trademark witty monologues and sudden bursts of violence, True Romance was more a Tarantino movie than it was a Tony Scott movie. But taking nothing away from Scott, he delivered an amazing film that managed to impress both viewers and Quentin Tarantino himself.

And now a long overdue 4K version looks to wow the fans again. Judging by the trailer, the 4K transfer is stunning, and Arrow has used the film's original camera negatives to restore the film. Along with the 4K UHD restoration of both theatrical and the Director's Cut of True Romance, the disc also features a ton of bonus materials.

True Romance 4K Bonus Features

60-page perfect-bound collectors' booklet featuring new writing on the film by Kim Morgan and Nicholas Clement, a 2008 Maxim oral history featuring interviews with cast and crew, and Edgar Wright's 2012 eulogy for Tony Scott

Limited Edition packaging with a reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

Double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation of both cuts

Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Audio commentary by director Tony Scott

Audio commentary by writer Quentin Tarantino

Audio commentary by stars Christian Slater & Patricia Arquette

Audio commentary by critic Tim Lucas

Select scene commentaries by stars Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Brad Pitt, and Michael Rapaport

Brand new select scene commentary by star Saul Rubinek

New interview with costume designer Susan Becker

New interview with co-editor Michael Tronick

New interview with co-composers Mark Mancina and John Van Tongeren

New interview with Larry Taylor, author of Tony Scott: A Filmmaker on Fire

New interview with Daniel Storm, co-founder of the annual True Romance Fest and owner of the original Cadillac

Deleted scenes with optional commentary by Tony Scott

Alternate ending with optional commentaries by Tony Scott and Quentin Tarantino

Electronic press kit featurettes, behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with Tony Scott, Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, and Gary Oldman

Trailers and TV spots

Image galleries

A U.S release date will soon be finalized. Till then, all the Tarantino fans can check out the novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, published by Harper Collins on June 29.

This news comes to us from Far Out Magazine

https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/quentin-tarantino-true-romance-4k-restoration-tony-scott-gary-oldman/

