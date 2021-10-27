Wesley Snipes is delivering the goods in the new Netflix drama, bringing trouble to the front door of his successful younger brother, portrayed by Kevin Hart in the seven-part series, True Story, from Netflix. I know we've all been excited to see Snipes front and center, reminding us why we fell in love with him all those years ago. The trailer does not disappoint.

The Netflix official synopsis reads. "How far will you go to protect your own? Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in True Story, the gripping journey of two brothers entangled in a world of celebrity, crime, and lies."

The trailer alludes to an older brother (Snipes) being reunited with his successful younger brother, who returns to his home town of Philadelphia. While there seems to be a shared love between them, it is apparent that the older brother brings trouble with him wherever he goes. True Story's Eric Newman who wanted Wesley Snipes for Narcos says, "I thought, 'Who would be in the Scorsese version of this? Wesley brought a gravity to everything. He's a guy who carries with him a life lived."

We've all championed Wesley Snipes' return to the silver screen after his tumultuous career was stilted by rumors of being difficult to work with and then ultimately halted by his 28 month incarceration and $5 million fine over unpaid taxes. As for Snipes, he's moved on. "I've been past it," he says. "Interviewers find interest in things that happened 10, 20 years ago. We're moving forward. We don't even think about that stuff anymore. The only ones who bring it up are journalists and people...what do they call them, trolls?" He's not focused on the past. His eyes are set towards the future. "Don't call it a comeback, I been here for years," he responds, LL Cool J style. "To me, it's like the second chapter."

﻿"It's an interesting Wesley Snipes journey, I must say. I enjoy me. I enjoy the discovery of my potential, my strengths, my weaknesses. And looking back on the things that I've accomplished, I've grown to appreciate assessing it from another perspective. Like, 'I guess it ain't so bad, boy!' It's been a kaleidoscope of experiences."

As for the ever-circulating rumors, he responds, "I hear the rumors where they say, 'Oh, he's difficult,'" says Snipes. "Difficult for what? Asking who? You could have asked Sean Connery, 'What was it like to work with Wesley Snipes?' Ask Robert De Niro. The list goes on. And they'll tell you the real deal. They don't talk to them."

He minces no words when asked why he thought the rumors persist. "Because I'm Black. In America, Black guys are considered a threat. Dark-skinned Black guys are considered more of a threat. And you put the dark-skinned Black guy in action, people can't separate the two. A producer might say, 'What happens if Wesley gets upset? He's a martial artist, s---, he might snap and kick my ass!'"

﻿When first approached about the new Kevin Hart project, he thought it might have been a dark comedy with the comedian. Finding out it was a true drama, he recalls telling Hart, "I don't know if you can handle the drama. When I come, I come correct. We're not coming to pull punches. So if you want to go for it, then I want to give you my support." Hart, speaking of working with his idol, says, "I can't put words to it. grew up emulating Wesley, and the fact that now that's my brother, my friend, my costar - it's everything." True Story starts pulling no punches on Netflix November 24.