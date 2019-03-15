Samuel L. Jackson doesn't "give a [explicative]" if his thoughts on Donald Trump costs him some fans. Jackson started the new year with a viral video of himself calling Trump his favorite word and many fans were upset that he was being so outwardly critical of the president and his administration. But when it comes to alienating some of his fan base, Jackson could care less and does not mince words when telling people how he feels. Many of Jackson's comments are NSFW, so you have been warned.

Several members of the entertainment industry have been told to keep to themselves when it comes to politics. In this divisive time, people are choosing sides and have no problem stopping support of an actor or actress who has a different political belief system from their own. However, Samuel L. Jackson could care less. He explains.

"I know how many mother[bleep]ers hate me. I'm never going to see a Sam Jackson movie again.' [Bleep] I care? If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I'm not going to lose any money. I already cashed that check. [Bleep] you. Burn up my videotapes. I don't give a [Bleep]."

The Captain Marvel star has no problem expressing his political beliefs on social media or in interviews. To some, this attitude is refreshing, but to Donald Trump supporters, it is an attack on them and the president. When asked about members of the entertainment community minding their own business and staying out of politics, Samuel L. Jackson really does not care. However, that doesn't mean that he doesn't think before he posts something or says anything. Jackson had this to say.

"No, mother[bleep]er. I'm a human being that feels a certain way. And some of this [bleep] does affect me, because if we don't have health care, [bleep], and my relatives get sick, they're going to call my rich ass. I want them to have health care. I want them to be able to take care of themselves. This is how I feel. And I count to one hundred some days before I hit 'send,' because I know how that [bleep] is."

When it comes down to it, Samuel L. Jackson believes that everybody should have a voice and a way to express their opinions, no matter what job they have. Jackson's comments on Donald Trump have gotten him into some trouble on social media, but again, he does not care and is proud to have his voice be heard. The Captain Marvel star finished his thoughts on the matter by saying this.

"This mother[bleep]er is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy [bleep]. And the people think that's okay. It's not [bleep]ing okay. And if you're not saying anything, then you're complicit. And I wouldn't give a [bleep] if I was a garbageman and I had a Twitter account; I'd tweet that [bleep] out. I'm not thinking about who I am and what my job is when I do that [bleep]."

Samuel L. Jackson is not the only member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who is highly critical of Donald Trump and his administration. Captain America actor Chris Evans is constantly criticizing Trump on social media, along with Don Cheadle and Mark Ruffalo. While some Trump supporters don't agree with their politics, they're still going to wait in line to see Avengers: Endgame, just like everybody else. You can read the rest of the interview with Samuel L. Jackson over at Esquire.