President Donald Trump is open to a 4-hour debate with Joe Biden on Joe Rogan's podcast. Rogan is a comedian who previously hosted Fear Factor. He now has one of the biggest podcasts in the world, and President Trump just jumped at the chance to participate in an extra debate with Biden on Rogan's platform. Rogan previously discussed the debates on his podcast with former MMA fighter Tim Kennedy, who then presented the idea to the world via Twitter. It appears that a lot of people are into the idea of seeing Rogan moderate a debate between Trump and Biden.

Earlier this morning, Donald Trump retweeted Tim Kennedy's debate proposal. "On my podcast with Joe Rogan he offered to moderate a debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this?" Trump excitedly tweeted, "I do!" Biden has yet to respond to the proposal, but he and his team assure the American public that he will debate Trump at the three official debates, which is something Rogan doesn't think will happen.

While a 4-hour debate with Joe Biden and Donald Trump on Joe Rogan's podcast would be huge, it will likely not happen. Rogan has often thrown his support towards Trump over the past few years, though he is admittedly not into politics at all. Regardless, this is the debate that the people want to see and it's 2020. Anything can happen at this stage of the game.

Trump is still holding campaign rallies despite the ongoing public health crisis. He spends a lot of the time zeroed in on Joe Biden and the Democratic party. He held an indoor rally in Nevada over the weekend in which a lot of people showed up, but the President says he isn't concerned about the crisis. "I'm on a stage and it's very far away," Trump said when asked about public safety. "And so I'm not at all concerned." On the opposite side of the spectrum, Joe Biden has mostly been laying low and keeping quiet, aside from key issues.

The 2020 presidential election is weeks away, so Donald Trump is pushing hard to gain re-election. A debate on Joe Rogan's podcast would be huge for all parties involved, especially if each candidate was able to speak freely about their ideas to move the country ahead. Rogan is letting the offer sit there and has one out of two candidates willing to sit down with him. For now, we'll have to wait and see of Joe Biden decides to agree to another debate. You can check out Donald Trump's Twitter response to the debate in question above.