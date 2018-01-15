Journalists were offered a reward to be the first to ask President Trump the real questions, getting to the bottom of the relations between Wakanda and the United States. Wakanda is the fictional country from Marvel's Black Panther, but there appears to be a lot more than one person who believe that Trump might believe that Wakanda is a real place on that "sh!thole" of a continent Africa. Trump has recently come under fire for calling Haiti, countries in Africa, and other countries "sh!thole" countries in a closed-door meeting late last week. Many Trump detractors even wondered aloud if the president even knew that Africa is a continent.

Writer/Comedian Sara Benincasa took inspiration on Twitter after she saw that Black List creator Franklin Leonard tweeted directly to President Donald Trump to ask him about Wakandan immigration. Benincasa took that idea and ramped it up a bit, taking to Twitter to reward any journalist $300 and possibly more money to ask Trump about US and Wakanda relations. In order to collect, the question must be asked with a straight face and recorded. Benincasa explains.

"I am offering $300 to the journalist who very seriously asks Trump his opinion on our nation's relations with Wakanda and gets the question and answer recorded live on video. I know $300 doesn't sound like a lot to some people but I also know what most reporters make so...$300."

Many people from around the world are under the assumption that Donald Trump will blindly say that Wakanda and United States relations are just fine (or the greatest they've ever been in history) after his comments last week and several more believe that he would not even know that Wakanda is a fictional country. The grassroots campaign is starting to gain some momentum, so Sara Benincasa has some tips for anyone willing to ask the question. Benincasa suggests that it might not be too wise to just ask about Wakanda on its own, so she gave some advice. She had this to say.

"Now I'm going to help you out even though I know you have a lot of ideas. There are many ways you could ask the president his opinion on Wakanda. For example, you could casually drop the name of Wakanda in among a list of other things he's never heard of, like Estonia and Ethics."

Introduced in 1966 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in Marvel Comics' Fantastic Four Number 52, Wakanda is obviously the fictional homeland of T'Challa, better known as the superhero Black Panther. Thanks in large part to generous deposits of the fictional alloy vibranium, Wakanda is a wealthy, technologically advanced nation that's managed to keep its treasures largely secret from the rest of the world. Black Panther hits theaters on February 16th and is considered to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2018.

Sara Benincasa's grassroots campaign has picked up a mass of followers and editor/writer Alex Zalben has already said that he will double the amount if they can make the question more detailed to involve Wakanda's decision to grant "asylum to the terrorist fugitive James Buchanan Barnes (Bucky, aka, the Winter Soldier)" will have an effect on the its relationship with the United States. This is a developing story and hopefully somebody really pulls of the question to President Donald Trump. You can read more about the crusade to get a reporter to ask Trump about Wakanda and US relations below, courtesy of Sara Benincasa's Twitter account.

I am offering $300 to the journalist who very seriously asks Trump his opinion on our nation’s relations with Wakanda and gets the question and answer recorded live on video. I know $300 doesn’t sound like a lot to some people but I also know what most reporters make so...$300. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 13, 2018

If you follow this up with a question (that he answers) about whether Wakandan/American relations are complicated by them granting asylum to the terrorist fugitive James Buchanan Barnes, I will double the offer. https://t.co/tUxrI0qcYS — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 13, 2018

Would pay my hard earned money for a journalist to ask him about US relations with Wakanda. https://t.co/W3UtTcONSI — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 20, 2017

You COULD straight up ask him ONLY about Wakanda, but you run the risk of a media-savvy aide rushing forward to interrupt you. JK that won’t happen, ask away! pic.twitter.com/w0PlebcLCz — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 13, 2018

I’d shit myself if the person to cash in on this was Wolf Blitzer. Then either Jake Tapper or Anderson Cooper walk over, they do the clap chest cross over that’s in the gif. It would be GLORIOUS! — btpirg (@btpirg) January 14, 2018