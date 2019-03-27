Avengers: Endgame is on the way and some might think that bashing the president of the United States is not a wise decision from a PR standpoint. However, Captain America actor Chris Evans really doesn't care and neither does Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. Evans is proud of his anti-Donald Trump stance and is even starting a political website in order to "to create informed, responsible, and empathetic citizens." The site currently does not have a launch date as of this writing.

Chris Evans frequently hops on Twitter just to call out Trump, which could potentially offend half of his social media audience. Evans doesn't care and thinks that not saying something out of fear of losing followers or money would be a pretty weak move. He says, "I'd be disappointed in myself if I didn't speak up." He went on to address the potential loss of money and followers issue by stating, "that just feels really gross to me." When asked if Marvel Studios has ever discouraged him from sharing his political beliefs, he had this to say.

"Marvel has never said anything... On the contrary - when I bump into Kevin Feige the first thing out of his mouth is 'Man, I love what you're doing (on Twitter)'"

Avengers: Endgame is arguably the most anticipated movie of the year and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is seemingly unstoppable at the moment. Even trolls from opposite political beliefs can't hurt the box office with review smear campaigns. So, it makes sense when Chris Evans says that the studio doesn't care about his political beefs on social media. When asked about it, Kevin Feige had an interesting answer. He explains.

"I don't see it as trash-talking. I see it as very astute, very honorable, very noble, very Cap-like. Commentary and questioning. I've said to him, 'You're merging! You and the character are merging!'"

Captain America does fight for what he believes in, so maybe Kevin Feige isn't too far off in his assumption. Whenever Chris Evans is trolling Donald Trump, many fans and non-fans refer to him as Captain America, which probably won't be going away any time soon. Even as Evans prepares to reportedly hang up the shield for good, he will more than likely be referred to as Cap for the rest of his life.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters at the end of next month and it will probably see a rise of trolls trying to bring down its reviews. With that being said, it isn't going to have any effect on the box office and neither is Chris Evans and his anti-Donald Trump rants. Even Trump supporters are looking forward to seeing Captain America and the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes take down Thanos and reverse the Decimation, though they might keep it to themselves. You can check out the rest of the interview with Chris Evans and Kevin Feige over at The Hollywood Reporter.