Warner Bros. has succeeded in having Donald Trump take down a campaign video featuring music from The Dark Knight Rises. Warner Bros. demanded Trump take down the video or be slapped with legal action as soon as they became aware of the unlawful use of Hans Zimmer's "Why Do We Fall?" from the soundtrack of the final installment in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. The video in question was basically a trailer for the president's 2020 reelection campaign and gained over a million views.

The video was quickly shared and the Donald Trump fan base ate it up. Warner Bros. issued a copyright claim on Donald Trump's campaign video and either Twitter or the president took down the video with The Dark Knight Rises score. However, before it was taken down, the studio released a statement in regard to the video and copyright claim. Warner Bros. had this to say.

"The use of Warner Bros.' score from The Dark Knight Rises in the campaign video was unauthorized. We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed."

Some have called Donald Trump's video "bizarre" as it takes aim at Barack Obama, Rosie O'Donnell, Bryan Cranston, Amy Schumer, Hillary Clinton, John Dickerson, and Bill Clinton. There are also flashes to Washington landmarks and money as "First They Ignore You" pops up on the screen. "Then They Laughed at You" and "Then They Call You Racist" comes up and is then followed with "Your Vote Proved Them All Wrong," all set to the score of The Dark Knight Rises from the scene where Bruce Wayne is escaping the prison called The Pit. "Trump the Great Victory 2020" is how the video ended.

This isn't the first time Donald Trump has used material from The Dark Knight Rises. He famously used some of Bane's dialogue during his inauguration speech, which stunned DC fans. Trump loved the movie in his review after he attended the premiere and was happy to note that Trump Tower is shown off in the movie. He also thought that Ben Affleck was going to make a great Batman and was telling people to calm down on social media. It seems our president is a pretty big fan of the Caped Crusader.

HBO has also threatened the president with legal action for his use of Game of Thrones-inspired art and slogans to promote sanctions in Iran. Musicians Neil Young, R.E.M., and others have threatened legal action of Donald Trump's use of their music at rallies and campaign stops. R.E.M. and their record label, which also happens to be Warner Bros., successfully had a video removed from Twitter in which the president used their hit song "Everybody Hurts." While Trump's campaign video has been removed, you can check out his review of The Dark Knight Rises and some of his inauguration speech below, thanks to the Batman News Twitter account.

Donald Trump reviews The Dark Knight Rises in 2012: https://t.co/iynBBmBohWpic.twitter.com/o5gucAzV1E — Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) January 21, 2017

Everyone should calm down. @BenAffleck is going to do a great job as Batman. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2013