Rapper Snoop Dogg posted an album cover image on Instagram, showing the rapper looking down on what appears to be the dead body of Donald Trump. Snoop Dogg came under fire earlier this year after using a mock presidential assassination for his "Lavender" video, which featured a man dressed like Trump in clown makeup. In the new single, "Make America Crip Again," released ahead of the album, Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, takes verbal jabs at Trump. Snoop isn't the only fellow rapper to get heat recently for speaking their mind about Donald Trump; Eminem recently did a free-style rap that bashed the commander in chief at the BET Awards.

The cover of the Make America Crip Again EP shows the rapper looking on as a body covered with a United States flag lies on a gurney with a toe tag reading "TRUMP." The image is an homage to the cover for Ice Cube's 1991 album Death Certificate as it looks almost identical. He also raps about former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who he says was "blackballed" by the National Football League following his decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest against racial injustice. The picture has since been taken down from Snoop Dogg's Instagram account.

Snoop Dogg says that the new album is "not a statement or political act." Instead, he explains that, "It's just good music."

"Certain people feel like we should make America "great again," but that time they're referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation so I'd rather Make America Crip Again."

When explaining the meaning of the word "Crip," Snoop Dogg said it refers to a time when young black men came together to help their communities. The Crips started as a mirror of the Black Panther Party, but are more known today for glorifying gang violence.

In the comments section of Snoop Dogg's since-deleted Instagram post of the cover of Make America Crip Again, some fans criticized the artwork that features the dead body of Donald Trump. One fan said, "I don't support trump. Doesn't mean I want him dead." Many fans and detractors have spoken out against the image and the rapper has received threats as a result. One Twitter user called Snoop a "domestic terrorist" while another Twitter user called the rapper "washed up."

While the album cover is pretty controversial, it's also gaining Snoop Dogg a lot of publicity at this time. Even the people that are bashing the rapper are giving him free publicity to promote his new album, Make America Crip Again. At a time when the country is so divided, Snoop Dogg is utilizing his artistic license to express how he feels about this current administration under direction of Donald Trump, but some are claiming that he's further dividing the country. Regardless of how you feel, you can check out the since deleted Instagram post that features a dead Donald Trump below, courtesy of Funky Town's Twitter account.

Sickening, disgusting, and pure vile. Lock him up!https://t.co/bKXBlmmf71 — Funkytown (@hotfunkytown) November 2, 2017

Snoop Dogg is a straight-up domestic terrorist. Calling for the death of the President is absolutely reprehensible. @SecretService@DHSgov — Mister MAGA (@WitchCharmer) November 1, 2017