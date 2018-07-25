President Trump may go down as the most divisive leader in American history. Some love him, some hate him, and others are out to completely destroy him and get him impeached. Then there are those individuals with too much free time on their hands who take out their anger and aggression on inanimate objects to protest the POTUS. Case in point, someone has destroyed Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame again.

Yes, again. This has happened before. Last time it was a jackhammer, and that individual got stopped before too much damage could be done. Last night, under the cloak of darkness, a man with a pickaxe snuck up on the unsuspecting star and totally decimated it.

The destruction took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning. And this time, that Hollywood landmark got completely destroyed beyond all recognition. Those in the military would call it FUBAR. This isn't just mere vandalism. That happens to the star all the time, but until this morning, it has always remained in one piece.

The Los Angeles police have reported that a call about the star being destroyed came in around 3:33 am. By the time the cops arrived on the scene, the man in question was long gone. But he did leave behind his pickaxe and a whole lot of rubble. Which some are calling a fine metaphor for what Trump has done to this country. Others are calling the act outrageous and unnecessary and an act of aggression against the president.

The man responsible for the destruction of Trump's Hollwyood Walk of Fame star didn't stay hidden for long. The LAPD was able to track down the assailant and they had him in custody by 6:20 am this morning. He is described as a 25-year-old man. He was turned into the LAPD Hollywood division and booked on felony vandalism. NBCLA reporter Jonathan Gonzalez had this to say about the incident and how it all went down.

"Multiple people, including police, tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pickaxe. Then, it's believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here. Now, he's nowhere to be found."

While Trump's star has been defaced before, in 2016, a 53-year-old man named James Lambert Otis was videotaped going at the monument with a jackhammer and a pickaxe. This was none too subtle happening right outside the Hollywood and Highland Center which is visited by thousands of tourists a day. Otis didn't get as far in destroying the star as the 25-year-old man currently in custody. James Lambert eventually pleaded no contest to one felony count of vandalism.

Otis wasn't shy about what he was doing. And he was a lot less stealth than today's vandal. He told those who were videoing him that this was an act in response to Trump's remarks on the infamous Billy Bush tape.

While many in the country hate Donald Trump, its safe to say an equal amount actually like the President. Having visited the Hollywood and Highland center many times in the past year, Trump's star is easily one of the most visited and video taped. And it's not hipsters doing it ironically. Its tourist from out of the city who want there photo with Trump's star. It's unknown when the tourist attraction will be replaced. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report on the destruction.

Donald Trump’s star completely destroyed along the Hollywood walk of fame. pic.twitter.com/b1bpLhmG2X — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 25, 2018