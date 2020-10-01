President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Trump confirmed the news this evening after it was revealed that Press Secretary Hope Hicks tested positive earlier this week. It has been reported that Hicks showed symptoms before the 2020 Presidential Debate and then flew with the President and first lady to head to new rallies.

Donald Trump previously said, "Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" After Trump and Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, the President sent out another tweet to get ahead of the leakers.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

At this time, it is unclear if former Vice President Joe Biden will be undergoing more testing after debating Donald Trump this past Tuesday evening. Masks were worn as the families walked into the hall in Ohio, but were taken off when the debate began. Biden and Trump did not wear masks while addressing the United States during the 90 minutes that they were on stage together.

President Donald Trump spoke to Fox News correspondent Sean Hannity earlier this evening about Hope Hicks coming down with the coronavirus. "She did test positive, I just heard about this. She tested positive," he said. "She's a hard worker. Lot of masks, she wears masks a lot but she tested positive. Then I just went out with a test. I'll see -- you know, because we spent a lot of time -- and the first lady just went out with a test also. So whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don't know." Originally, Trump and Melania had decided to quarantine together. However, it is not clear what the President will be doing now, or what the future holds for the two more debates he had scheduled with Joe Biden in the coming weeks.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see what President Donald Trump decides to do with his time. For one thing, he won't be out doing rallies with his followers for at least the next two weeks, after holding many outdoor rallies where masks were barely used. While the future is unclear, it looks like Trump won't be holding any rallies ahead of the election, which is scheduled to happen on November 3rd. As for everybody who was in attendance at the first 2020 Presidential Debate, it seems that they will all have to be tested in the days to come to ensure they don't spread the coronavirus any further.