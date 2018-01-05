Trump hasn't been too interested in movies as of late, but one certainly has caught his eye. President Donald Trump's team has requested, and has been granted, access to Steven Spielberg's The Post for both the White House and Camp David, where the president is scheduled to host a summit this weekend with top GOP lawmakers. It isn't clear if Trump will watch the movie, but it appears that those around him would like to see what all of the fuss is about. The movie theater in the White House has been used for decades. Ronald Reagan liked to watch old westerns while Jimmy Carter preferred to watch All the President's Men, which dramatized President Richard Nixon's downfall. Most recently, President Barack Obama held special screenings for The Force Awakens and Selma.

The request from Trump's White House to screen The Post is odd for a few reasons. The first being that it stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, who have been very vocal about their dislike of Donald Trump and his presidency. On the other hand, Trump has been even more vocal about his hatred of Hollywood and has even personally attacked Streep via Twitter on more than one occasion. Trump has spent a lot of time bashing Hollywood even after starring in a few roles himself over the last few decades as well as starring in The Apprentice TV series.

Another reason that the request is odd is because Steven Spielberg has said that The Post was made as a direct response to the Trump presidency. The movie takes place in 1971 and chronicles the Washington Post's fight to publish the Pentagon Papers after the Nixon administration fought to keep them classified. Overall, The Post is about the First Amendment of the Constitution, which Spielberg does not want people to forget about after Donald Trump's frequent attacks on the media, coining the term "fake news" whenever he does not agree with a point of view.

Again, it is not clear if Donald Trump will sit down to watch The Post. There is a lot going on in the White House of late, most recently with the release of a book called Fire and Fury, which tells the story of Trump's first year in office from a behind-the-scenes perspective and paints the president in a less than flattering light. The president and his administration tried to block the book from coming out, which is also a violation of the First Amendment. Instead, the publisher moved the release date up and the book is now available. Pile the book on top of allegations of Russian collusion and golf and there's no way that Donald Trump will have enough time to watch The Post.

The request from the White House is a weird one, but it will more than likely bring a lot of attention to The Post, which is good. And who knows, maybe the current administration might learn a few things about the First Amendment that they weren't privy to before. Regardless, there's a lot going on in the White House, so don't expect Donald Trump to throw a 5-star review of the Steven Spielberg directed movie starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep on Twitter. You can read more about the White House's request to watch The Post via The Hollywood Reporter.