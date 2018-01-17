Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is having a hard time believing the results of Donald Trump's annual medical exam and is willing to wager $100,000 to find the truth. Gunn has offered President Trump the six figures to the charity of his choice if he agrees to step on a scale to prove his actual height and weight. Many have taken note that Trump's reported weight of 239 pounds doesn't match up with others of the same height and weight. For instance, Trump is reportedly 6'3" and 239 pounds while professional football player Carrol Phillips is the same height and ways 3 pounds more than the president, but looks much different.

James Gunn is at the forefront of the so-called #girthermovement, which is a take on Donald Trump's own birther movement campaign that launched in 2008 when Barack Obama was running for president. The birther movement believed, and still believes, that President Obama is from Kenya and should not have been allowed to be president of the United States. Now the girther movement has come to argue that Donald Trump really weighs a lot more than 239 pounds and is shorter than 6'3".

Now, James Gunn is putting his money where his mouth is and offering Donald Trump a substantial amount of money to prove him wrong. In a tweet, he outlines his stipulations for the deal. He explains.

"I will give 100 thousand dollars to Trump's favorite charity if he will step on an accurate scale with an impartial medical professional, okayed by both of us. For real. #Girther #GirtherMovement"

Others have now jumped on board to offer more money after Gunn made his initial offer. However, it seems very unlikely that Trump will actually step on a scale to reveal his true weight.

Many were shocked to find that Donald Trump's annual medical examination came back clean and relatively healthy. The only problem was that his cholesterol was a bit high. Trump admittedly drinks a 12-pack of diet Coke on the daily and consumes large amounts of McDonald's, reportedly out of fear that someone might try to poison him, which is pretty ironic since McDonald's is pretty much poison. The main point being that although Trump claims to be 6'3" and 239 pounds, he certainly does not look like much skinnier football players of the same height and weight. Something is fishy here and it's not just one of the two filet-o-fishes that the Donald consumes in one sitting.

James Gunn came under fire for "fat-shaming" the president of the United States after he put out his offer, but Guardians of the Galaxy director maintained that it had nothing to do with his weight. The spark behind the #girthermovement is to keep the president honest. Gunn had this to say.

"This has nothing to do with fat shaming. It has to do with a continuous pattern of fabricating facts by both Trump and his administration."

It looks very unlikely that Donald Trump will bring attention to the girther movement, leaving one of the biggest mysteries in world history unsolved. You can further read about the girther movement below, courtesy of James Gunn's Twitter account.

