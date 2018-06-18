Today, President Donald Trump announced that the United States needs to be better represented in space. He took it one step further and added that there is now a sixth branch of the US Armed Services called the Space Force, which will assert American dominance over all the galaxy. In a poor choice of words, Trump stated that it will be "separate but equal" to the Air Force. Now, Guardians of the Galaxy fans are suiting up to take aim at the new Space Force.

Ronald Regan had his Star Wars in the 1980s and now Donald Trump has his Space Force. And while a lot of Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars fans are kidding around, there's actually a small group of people that actually believe that Trump is initiating some kind of real-life Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new branch of the government that will see spandex and laser blasters. As usual, social media is on fire right now and many are pointing to the Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel to come save the day and assert the American space dominance that Trump wants so bad.

One Twitter user doesn't really see the need for Donald Trump's Space Force and says, "Who needs Space Force when we already have the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy?" That's actually a pretty good point. It isn't really clear why we need a Space Force and why we need it right now, but Trump probably has some good reasoning behind it. Another fan joked that he was going to have a real-life Death Star made, which would be the coolest thing that Donald Trump has done in his first 500 days in office.

While most of what any president does is put under the microscope, Donald Trump is a new kind of president who speaks his mind and gets analyzed even further, so it was nice to see some critics actually agreeing with the whole Space Force campaign. Money is tight for most Americans these days, so it's important to see where the tax dollars are actually going. The Space Force seems to be a pretty worthy cause as seen by Yung the Adult's tweet. He had this to say.

"There aren't many things I'm ok with having my tax dollars spent on... but a team of space soldiers in neon colored American flag leotards with jetpacks and laser rifles is one of them. I can imagine the only Space Force being Trump's fanfic Guardians of the Galaxy."

So, maybe the Space Force is a good idea. It's certainly caught the attention of Star Wars and Guardians of the Galaxy fans. And this is just the beginning. We've compiled some of the best social media reactions to Donald Trump's Space Force and references to science fiction below. While the real-life Space Force idea is gaining momentum, it's going to be hard to touch the hard work of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Lucasfilm. You can check out some of the reactions, provided by MSNBC's Twitter account.

BREAKING: President Trump orders US military to form a "space force" military branch: "We must have American dominance in space." pic.twitter.com/hmpUdUJ2VS — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 18, 2018

