Spike Lee urged voters to choose between love and hate during his BlacKkKlansman Oscar acceptance speech. President Donald Trump did not appreciate Lee's speech and called it a "racist hit" on his presidency during his Monday morning Twitter session. The often controversial director was taking his time on the Academy Awards stage in front of millions of people to talk about the 2020 presidential race. He had this to say.

"When we regain our humanity it will be a powerful moment. The 2020 election is around the corner - let's all mobilize and be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate."

Donald Trump took the Spike Lee speech as a direct attack and slammed the director on Twitter. Lee is a very vocal critic of Trump, who he often refers to as "Agent Orange," so it makes sense why the president would be more than a little upset. However, Lee never mentioned him by name. You can read Trump's response below.

"Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts, etc.) than almost any other Pres!"

Spike Lee finally won a competing Oscar for his writing work on BlacKkKlansman after years of nominations. He previously won the Academy Honorary Award in 2016, so this was a big win for the writer/director. With that being said, people wouldn't expect anything else from Lee when he decided to take on Donald Trump during his speech. BlacKkKlansman connects the movie's Ku Klux Klan storyline and brings it into current time with Trump and his administration.

Donald Trump famously did not instantly take a stand during the Charlottesville attack and said that there were "some very fine people on both sides." Many took this statement to mean that Trump was supporting white nationalists. The president then said, "The press has treated them absolutely unfairly," while attacking violent members of the Left. This was a defining moment in his presidency and footage from the riot was used in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, which was written into the screenplay right after the director saw the footage on TV.

Spike Lee's Oscars acceptance speech received a standing ovation from those in attendance at the Dolby Theater. However, shortly afterward, the director was not happy about Green Book winning Best Picture and was seen trying to leave the ceremony. He ended up back in his seat where he had a discussion with Jordan Peele. After the show, Lee was not shy with his displeasure over the Academy's decision to award the Best Picture to a movie that many saw as controversial, including Lee. The director has yet to respond to the president's tweet. You can read the president's response to Spike Lee's speech below, thanks to Donald Trump's Twitter account.