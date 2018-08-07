President Trump may make history as the first man to ever have his star removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, if the West Hollywood City Council has their way. While the City of Los Angeles doesn't currently have plans to do so, there is a major push being made to make it happen. The West Hollywood City Council recently voted unanimously to have Trump's star taken away from the front of the Hollywood and Highland building.

The group wants the star gone "due to [Trump's] disturbing treatment of women and other actions." The group wants to make it clear that this has nothing to do with President Trump's political beliefs. Here's what West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem John D'Amico had to say about it in a statement shortly after the vote was made by the city council.

"The West Hollywood City Council did not pass the resolution because Donald Trump is a conservative or a Republican. Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honor. When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, people with disabilities or women, the honor no longer exists."

The situation is tricky. The Walk of Fame is actually the property of the City of Los Angeles and not West Hollywood. That means the City of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce would have to decide to remove the star and, in the past, they've said that once a star is given, they don't take it away. This was reiterated in a statement made by Leron Gubler President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, following the recent vote.

"Once we receive a communication from the City of West Hollywood, it will be referred to our Executive Committee for consideration at their next meeting. As of now, there are no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The West Hollywood City Council does not have jurisdiction over the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Despite the fact that nothing may come of this move made by the West Hollywood City Council, it serves as a symbolic gesture. Even though Donald Trump was, indeed, a big star, thanks in large part to his reality series The Apprentice, before winning the 2016 election, he is, no doubt, a controversial figure. He has plenty of supporters, but a massive number of people who despise him. There are clearly those who feel his star on the Walk of Fame sends the wrong message.

Donald Trump's star has been vandalized several times over the last couple of years. Just last month, a man by the name of Austin Mikel Clay took a pickaxe to the star, destroying it completely. In October 2016 a man named James Otis took a sledgehammer to it and earlier this year a Nazi Swastika was spray painted on it. The West Hollywood City Council aren't the only ones who don't want the star there anymore. For now, it seems the city will take no action but that could change. If they do take action, it will set an interesting precedent for the Walk of Fame moving forward. This news comes to us courtesy of The Wrap.